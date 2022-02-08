"A light of positivity" - F1 CEO on Lewis Hamilton's return to social media

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali believes Lewis Hamilton breaking his silence on social media is a ray of positivity. The Italian F1 boss believes the Briton will return to F1 recharged and will be looking forward to a new era in the sport.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Domenicali said:

“From what I know and what I see, I saw the last picture of Lewis with a light of positivity on his face and his gesture. I think that is important because Lewis is an incredible asset, not only for our sport, but for the world. And Lewis, he has in front of him a possibility to be, you know, for the eighth time, a world champion.”

Explaining the importance of the Briton in the sport, Domenicali acknowledged his presence as a sportsperson and unique personality with a lot to contribute to the world at large. Looking at Lewis Hamilton’s social media picture, the Italian boss believes his facial expression and gestures exuded positivity.

Revealing his expectations from the seven-time world champion, Domenicali said:

“I’m pretty sure that he’s totally focused on this objective because this year, there will be so many new things, so many new variables, and that will allow these champions to be so attractive… I’m sure that he’s totally dedicated to make sure that he can really have his chance to be the eight-time world champion.”

The F1 CEO was certain the Briton was focused on his objectives for the season ahead. Domenicali believes the new era in the sport will have plenty of opportunities for the seven-time world champion to claim his eighth title.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali wasn’t worried about Lewis Hamilton quitting the sport

The F1 CEO did not believe Lewis Hamilton would quit the sport after a heart-breaking end to his 2021 championship campaign. The Italian revealed that he has been in talks with the Briton over the winter break and everybody respected his silence therein.

On being asked if he was worried about Hamilton quitting F1, Domenicali said:

“The discussion or what has happened in the last couple of weeks, it’s part of the normal things that we do. There was a sort of total respect or what was his choice to be in silent mode. And I think that his battery will be fully charged for the start of the season.”

While the motorsport fraternity speculated and overanalyzed the Briton’s silence on various platforms, his return exploded on social media. The Mercedes champion has since posted from Los Angeles and New York. His most recent post on Instagram was him training with his trainer Angela Cullen in London.

