Lewis Hamilton is taking a "short break" from "toxic social media", says younger brother

Lewis Hamilton’s brother Nicolas Hamilton revealed in a Twitch feed that the seven-time world champion was on a social media break. The Mercedes champion’s brother revealed that the Briton wanted to abstain from social media and is currently doing well.

Providing an update on Lewis Hamilton’s whereabouts, Nicolas Hamilton said:

“Yeah, Lewis is fine. He’s just having a bit of a social media break which I don’t blame him for. Social media can be a very toxic place. But, yeah, he’s cool there. He’s fine. Yeah, he’s alright. He’s currently on… he’s watching the kids ski at the moment.”

Off Track @OffTrack_FR



💬 "Lewis va bien, je pense qu'il a juste besoin d’une petite pause sur les réseaux sociaux."



#F1



#Twitch | Nicolas Hamilton donne des nouvelles de son frère Lewis, silencieux sur les réseaux sociaux depuis le #AbuDhabiGP 💬 "Lewis va bien, je pense qu'il a juste besoin d’une petite pause sur les réseaux sociaux." 🔴 #Twitch | Nicolas Hamilton donne des nouvelles de son frère Lewis, silencieux sur les réseaux sociaux depuis le #AbuDhabiGP ! 💬 "Lewis va bien, je pense qu'il a juste besoin d’une petite pause sur les réseaux sociaux."#F1https://t.co/gpSdoNSU8W

The seven-time world champion recently unfollowed everyone on Instagram and has not updated his social media handles since his race in Abu Dhabi. Although there has been speculation about his retirement, Lewis Hamilton’s brother ensured the driver was well and was only on a social media break.

Toto Wolff believes Lewis Hamilton’s silence is out of emotions

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes Lewis Hamilton’s silence is out of numbness after being robbed off a title at the Abu Dhabi GP. Amidst speculation and rumors surrounding the Briton’s retirement from F1, the Austrian team executive director believes the Briton will return to the sport and mentioned that they were in contact.

Speaking at a post-season team media session, Toto Wolff explained Lewis Hamilton’s silence and said:

“The silence is there, of course, because he simply lacks words as well.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The final lap in the Abu Dhabi race result that sealed the championship was not well accepted by Lewis Hamilton or his team. Now it remains to be seen if, even after a setback like this, Lewis Hamilton decides to return to the sport.

Edited by Prem Deshpande