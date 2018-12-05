Nicholas Hamilton endorses what Lewis Had said many times about their background

Lewis and Nicholas Hamilton

Nicholas Hamilton — the first ever disabled race car driver and yes, of course, our Formula One Star Lewis Hamilton's little brother shared his and his brother's life stories. He has spoken out that these two did not have an easy life. They both had many ups and downs. In an interview he said that

It was always our goal as a family to get him there. One title was enough and we were super, super excited and proud to be a part of it”, said Nicholas. “To see him achieve so much, especially this year, he’s breaking so many records and I’m super proud for him and to see what he’s doing.He’s such a great role model for a lot of people

He further said:

I’m his number one fan, always have been, and I know where we’ve come from- a one-bedroom flat pretty much, not born with a silver spoon in our mouths, and look at us now with what Lewis is achieving. It’s fantastic to see him achieve what he’s doing.

He also had something to say about his disability and racing. He said:

The same with me with my condition, coming from wheelchair-bound for six years to walking unaided and racing cars. It’s the same sort of mentality that we’ve grown up with, our dad really put it in our core and we never say never or take no for an answer. Lewis’ drive and passion doesn’t surprise me because that’s what we worked so hard for and it’s now starting to reap the rewards.You can’t take it for granted because Formula 1 is such a fantastic championship and spectacle that when you’re at the top you have to really embrace because in F1 it can never last forever.Lewis is really taken it with both hands and achieving as much as he can.

Lewis Hamilton was also reported to have said numerous times:

I know I'm not born with a silver spoon

