Who is Angela Cullen, Lewis Hamilton's physio?

Lewis Hamilton has been a mainstay of F1 for nearly a decade and a half now. He is always surrounded by people he trusts during races.

While father Anthony Hamilton is easily recognizable, a lot of questions are always asked about the blonde woman who can be seen at Lewis Hamilton's side most times.

That person is Angela Cullen, Hamilton's physiotherapist and assistant. In addition to that, she is also the Briton's best friend.

So who exactly is Angela Cullen?

Hailing from New Zealand, Cullen has always been engrossed and involved in sports. As a child, she reportedly 'had a passion for all sports.' She apparently tried her hand at cricket, football, netball, volleyball, basketball, swimming, and athletics, to name a few, during her formative years in New Zealand.

Cullen, however, gravitated towards field hockey and even represented her nation while being in the 15-21 age bracket.

She then got a degree in health science and physiotherapy, which resulted in her getting a professional job involving the well-being of high-performance athletes.

Now, as part of Lewis Hamilton's inner circle, Cullen is responsible for chalking out his daily routine, managing his personal logistics, sleep patterns, travel arrangements, diet, and more. She is one of the main reasons behind Hamilton's unmatched levels of ability and achievement.

In the past, Hamilton has referred to Angela Cullen 'as one of the greatest things that has happened to him' and it is evident why the Mercedes driver feels this way. In Cullen, Hamilton not only has a trusted employee but a close confidant, which is something of a rarity for the man from Stevenage.

Lewis Hamilton isolated himself in last few years, claims Fernando Alonso

The reason Lewis Hamilton's immediate circle is sparse and tight could be down to the fact that the Briton has chosen to isolate himself in recent years. At least that is what two-time former F1 world champion Fernando Alonso feels.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the Spaniard was asked about Hamilton and the dynamic of the relationship the two share.

Here's what Alonso had to say about staying in touch with Lewis Hamilton over recent years:

“Not much, he’s not having any relationship with anyone. He isolated himself in the last few years.”

Alonso was the reigning world champion when he joined McLaren in 2007 and was paired with rookie Lewis Hamilton for that season. The duo had an icy relationship, to put it mildly, and were only teammates for one season.

