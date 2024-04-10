7 Best perfumes from David Beckham Fragrances

David Beckham Fragrances offers a diverse collection, featuring aromatic scents and fresh, woody creations, catering to a broad audience with varied preferences. Created by David Beckham, the line of perfumes is crafted in collaboration with master perfumers, resulting in unique and distinct scents. Shedding light on its products, the brand's website states:

"Each David Beckham fragrance is a meticulously chosen combination of beautiful, and sometimes unexpected, ingredients."

The site also states that each product is an expression of Beckham's experiences and character. He also worked closely with top perfumers to develop each fragrance and craft an "elegant and timeless collection of distinctive fragrances for men."

Disclaimer: This list is curated according to the writer. Please let us know in the comments which other products could be part of this list.

1) Intense Instinct

Intense Instinct (Image via eBay)

This Eau de Toilette fragrance from David Beckham was launched in 2007 and boasts an aromatic fruity scent. It contains three layers: the top notes include hits of hints of melon, ginger, and lemon; the middle notes are made up of violet leaf, cedar, and coriander; and the base notes intertwine teak wood and musk.

The David Beckham fragrance is packaged in a red glass bottle with a silver cap. The 1.7 oz bottle sells for $59.09 on eBay.

2) Refined Woods

Refined Woods (Image via Walmart)

This Eau de Parfum was inspired by David's love for traveling and exploring different landscapes, cuisines, and cultures. The fragrance boasts a warm and sensual scent and opens with top notes of cardamon, clary sage, and cedrat.

The middle note contains orris, lavender, and geranium and the base notes include tonka, cedar wood, and vetiver aspects, which elevate the fragrance.

The 3.4 oz bottle sells for $23.02 at Walmart.

3) Intimately Beckham

Intimately Beckham (Image via Amazon)

This Eau de Toilette fragrance from Beckham boasts a woody scent. It has top and middle notes of violet, star anise, and nutmeg, and its base notes include hints of sandalwood, patchouli, and amber.

The fragrance is packaged in a square-shaped glass bottle with golden highlights and a glass cap. The 2.5 oz bottle sells for $19.34 on Amazon.

4) Homme perfume

The Homme perfume (Image via Walmart)

This David Beckham fragrance was launched in 2011 and is still in production. The fragrance boasts a woody spicy scent and contains three layers.

The top notes contain citrus, ginger, pine, and Sichuan pepper; the heart notes contain cashmere wood, leather, and black dahlia; and the base notes include mahogany wood, patchouli, and musk.

The perfume comes in a 2.5 oz bottle and sells for $20.19 via Walmart.

5) The Essence

The Essence perfume (Image via David Beckham fragrance)

This fragrance from David Beckham boasts a woody aromatic scent and is described as an "elegantly masculine scent" on the brand's website. The top notes include grapefruit extract, violet leaves, and lavender; the heart notes include pineapple, apple, and cardamom; and the base notes combine tonka bean, cashmere, and patchouli.

The colored fragrance is packaged in a crystal-looking glass bottle with a silver cap. 75 ml of his fragrance is available for $115.19 via Walmart.

6) The Classic perfume

The Classic perfume (Image via Amazon)

This Eau de Toilette fragrance from David Beckham was launched in 2013. It comprises fruit notes and hints of spice to offer a feeling of luxury.

The fragrance boasts a light citrus woody and musky scent. It contains top notes of gin, lime, and galbanum; middle notes of cypress, fresh mint, and nutmeg; and base notes of cedar, amber, and vetiver.

The 3 oz pack of three sells for $53.22 on Amazon.

7) Inspired by Respect

Inspired by Respect (Image via Amazon)

This David Beckham fragrance boasts a woody and spicy scent and the brand's description of the product states:

"Each flacon is embellished with a unique smoky spiral that gracefully twists and swirls inside the glass."

It contains top notes of grapefruit, zesty bergamot, and lavender; heart notes of cardamom, clove leaf, and pineapple; and base notes of cedarwood and iris root.

The fragrance is packaged in a clear glass bottle with a bold ink-like design and a silver cap. 40 ml of the perfume sells for $34.35 on Amazon.

These David Beckham fragrances have received positive reviews from perfume critics and enthusiasts. Some other bestsellers by the brand include Beyond Eau De Toilette and Classic Blue Eau De Toilette.