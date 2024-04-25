What are American gymnast Gabby Douglas' body care essentials?

Gabby Douglas' body care essentials feature a collection of healing balms and creams as well as luxurious at-home foot spa treatments to revive her worn and tired feet after training and competition. The American gymnast has made a huge name on the artistic gymnastics scene, with three Olympic gold medals under her belt. She was part of the US Olympic gymnastics team known as the "Fierce Five" in 2012 and the "Final Five" in 2016.

About nearly a year after she quietly stepped back from the sport, following the 2016 Olympics, Gabby Douglas is now back. She is currently training for the 2024 Olympics. Meanwhile, interviews with Mind Body Green and People reveal Gabby Douglas' body care essentials while training.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few things. Let us know more in the comments.

Exploring Gabby Douglas' body care essentials

Gabby Douglas openly admits that foot care is extremely important for gymnasts like her. Knowing the wear on her feet, the American gymnast has curated a feet care routine that allows her feet to heal quicker from all the turns, jumps, twists, and hard landings, thereby enabling her to perform well in her sport.

Let’s explore Gabby Douglas' body care routine, which features Dr. Scholl's foot care items, a moisturizing body cream, and an all-around spray.

1) Dr. Scholl's Severe Cracked Heel Repair Restoring Balm ($7.99)

Given the rough material of the gymnastics floor, Gabby Douglas admitted in an exclusive interview with People that her feet tend to become dry and cracked. She said:

"Reapplying hydration and moisture back to my feet is so essential, and that's why this partnership with Dr. Scholl's is so great."

Hence, Gabby Douglas' body care essentials include a restoring balm to take care of severely dry feet. Dishing on the products she uses, Douglas said:

"If they're really, really dry, I use the [Dr. Scholl's] Severe Cracked Heel Repair Restoring Balm."

The formula is non-greasy and has 25% urea, which claims to be the ideal amount of ingredient to help draw water deep into the skin and help soften, hydrate, repair, and fill dry and cracked heels. Comprising Epsom salt and essential oils, the formula is also supposed to soothe irritated skin.

2) Dr. Scholl's Ultra-Hydrating Foot Cream ($7.99)

A conversation with Mind Body Green in April 2024 also revealed one of Gabby Douglas' body care essentials, which is a hydrating foot cream that can help counter the drying effect of the chalk that gymnasts use.

"[So] I love using a really hydrating foot cream, like Dr. Scholl's Dry Cracked Foot Repair Ultra-Hydrating Foot Cream because it provides moisture back into the skin and back into my feet."

A triple-rescue foot cream, it claims to provide 24-hour hydration that is supposed to help heal, soothe, and restore dry and cracked skin. It has ingredients like Epsom salt, urea, and essential oils, which are known to nourish the skin and reveal healthy feet.

3) Dr. Scholl's Rough, Dry Foot Renewal Ultra Overnight Treatment Kit ($10.99)

As part of her body care essentials, especially for her nighttime routine, Gabby Douglas reaches for Dr. Scholl’s Rough, Dry Foot Renewal Ultra Overnight Treatment Kit. Talking about the foot treatment kit, which includes socks for use while sleeping, she said:

"The socks help lock in the moisture, so my feet are very, very smooth the next morning."

An intensely moisturizing nighttime foot skincare kit, it claims to reveal visible results in just one night. It has ingredients like aloe vera, urea, glycerin, and coconut oil, which all work together to moisturize and soften even the thickest of skin overnight.

4) Remedy Dermatology Series Moisturizing Cream ($20)

Remedy moisturizing cream (Image via @remedyskinhealth/ Instagram)

In a 2021 Instagram post, the American gymnast shared one of her self-care go-to, which is a moisturizing cream from Remedy. She also shared a little tip about using the product in the caption.

"If you smooth it on after the shower, you'll know you're helping to lock in your skin's natural moisture."

A pH-balanced moisturizing cream, it has a blend of natural humectants, natural oils, Manuka honey, ceramides, and green tea that is supposed to help revive dry skin.

5) Hythe sleep mist ($22)

Hythe sleep mist (Image via Hythe Home)

In 2020, the American gymnast also shared a photo of a box of self-care essentials on Instagram, highlighting one product in the caption:

"Self care is so important right now and Hythe tranquility mist is perfect for relaxation mode."

This calming lavender-scented mist is an all-around spray, that claims to create a tranquil sleep environment. It also has witch hazel and rice water, which are both known to help soften the skin.

As a dedicated athlete whose sport wears and strains her feet in training and competitions, the artistic gymnast makes sure that she’s armed with the best products. For skincare seekers curious about the American gymnast’s regimen, Gabby Douglas' body care essentials can be purchased at the mentioned prices on the official website of the brand or Amazon.

