What happened to Wally Gator the emotional support alligator? Owner issues plea for beloved pet 

Internet sensation Wally Gator, tragically went missing on April 21 in the early hours of the day. His owner, Joie Henney, has since taken to the internet to request help in finding the beloved reptile. However, it has also been announced that he was released into a swamp after being stolen.

For those uninitiated, Wally, best known as Wally Gator, is an eight-year-old emotional support animal that made the rounds in nursing homes and baseball games. He had amassed an impressive following of 34,000 on Instagram. He also had 100,000 followers on TikTok.

On April 27, Joie Henney took to Wally Gator’s official Facebook account to reveal that the latter was taken away while they were visiting a friend in Brunswick, Georgia. He was reportedly stolen between “4:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.” The ‘dad’ also shared with followers that the alligator was not found despite conducting intensive walking searches as well.

Joie Henney also took to TikTok and pleaded with teary eyes:

“I’m Wallygator’s dad. We need all the help we can get to bring my baby back. Please, we need your help.”

The internet influencer added:

“I want to thank everyone for their support and their concern. Wally is very important to me as well as to a lot of other people that he makes happy and puts joy in their hearts.”

In a social media post, Henney also mentioned that no questions would be asked of those who found or stole Wally Gator.

“Stolen by some jerk”: Joie Henney reveals that Wally Gator was taken away to “terrorize” people

In an update on the situation, Henney revealed earlier this week that he was told that Wally Gator was:

“stolen by some jerk who likes to drop alligators off into someone’s yard to terrorize them.”

After learning about the same, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources reportedly called a trapper to escort Wally out of the premises. Henney then shared on social media that the beloved support animal was released into a swamp, which included 20 other alligators.

The alligator-dad was also told that the chances of finding Wally in the swamp were “slim to none.” Joie Henney has expressed concern about the same, as he believes that Wally cannot survive in the wild on his own. Henney also said in a social media post:

“We just pray with other alligators present that Wally is ok.”

In the last update related to Wally Gator’s safety, Henney said on Facebook:

“We have been unsuccessful in getting specific information about a location to begin a search. Even the original swamp we were told is so large it would take months with an army to search… Thank you all for your continued support, tips, suggestions, and prayers. All of these are more appreciated than you know.”

A GoFundMe page, titled ‘Find and Bring WallyGator Home!!’ was created as well. It was revealed that the funds collected would go into “travel costs, advising costs and possible legal and veterinary costs” in hopes of bringing Wally home. At the time of writing this article, the fundraising campaign had amassed over $7,200. The highest donation of $250 was made by an anonymous person.

At the time of writing this article, 270 donations had been made to the GoFundMe page.