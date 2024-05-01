What are American tennis champ Sloane Stephens' skincare essentials?

One of the supremely successful tennis stars, Sloane Stephens, has achieved plenty in the sports scene since she turned pro in 2009. Her stardom rose when she won a US Open title in 2017, then ranked a career-high of #3 for women’s singles in 2018 after her performance in Wimbledon. Sloane Stephens has also won titles for Miami Open (2018), Abierto Akron Zapopan (2022), and L’Open 35 de Saint-Malo (2023), and she currently has eight single titles in her name.

Besides her big wins, the tennis player is also a star off-court. She’s been on the covers of magazines like Shape and Sports Illustrated, which featured her career wins, beauty, and style. In interviews with The Strategist, Shape, and Glamour, Sloane Stephens revealed her skincare essentials that helped keep her flawless complexion.

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few things; let us know more in the comments.

A detailed look at Sloane Stephens’ skincare essentials

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of Sloane Stephens’ skincare essentials for clear and glowy skin, which includes:

Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

La Mer Renewal Oil

Dermalogica Daily Microexfoliant

Sunday Riley Ice Moisturizing Cream

Sunday Riley CEO Serum

Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Brightener

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches ($55)

A 2023 conversation with NY Mag’s The Strategist revealed one of Sloane Stephens’ skincare essentials: her go-to eye mask to reduce puffy eyes. The tennis star mentioned loving the feel of eye patches, especially if they are stored in the fridge before use.

Talking about her go-to Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, she said:

“They help reduce puffiness so I can look like I didn’t just play a night match or have a super-delayed flight the night before.”

A hydrating gel patch can be used to target common problems around the eyes like dark under eyes, fine lines, and crow’s feet. With hyaluronic acid, ceramide NP, collagen, caffeine, and marshmallow root extract, these hydra-gel patches claim to deeply moisturize the eye area and help depuff the eyes.

It also contains arnica, an ingredient known to help minimize dark spots and pigmentation.

Read more: 7 Brightening eye masks

La Mer Renewal Oil ($130)

In an exclusive interview with Shape in 2023, the tennis star shared her self-care secrets. On her winning must-haves, she mentioned La Mer’s Renewal Oil as her “product splurge.”

La Mer’s Renewal Oil is a luxury face oil with a multi-tasking formula claiming to flood the skin with hydration to keep it smooth and glowing. Since it contains La Mer’s signature Miracle Broth and Miracle Broth oils, it can be used on the hair, cuticles, and any other dry areas on the face and body in the morning and evening to help with hydration and skin nourishment.

Read more: 7 Best La Mer products

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant ($19)

Dermalogica Microfoliant (Image via Dermalogica)

Sloane Stephens also dropped her skincare secrets in a 2023 interview with Glamour, where she shared her must-have items for keeping her skin soft. One of her secrets is Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant, about which she said:

“I feel like that’s my treat; it’s fun to use. It’s easy to travel with. I feel like it can never make a mess [because it’s a powder], so I feel confident in taking it places with me.”

A daily powder exfoliator, this product is supposed to target dullness, uneven skin texture, uneven skin tone, acne, and blemishes on all skin types without irritation. Upon contact with water, this AHA-rich rice-based powder activates and claims to release papain, salicylic acid, and rice bran, which can help with exfoliation. It also has colloidal oatmeal and allantoin to help soothe the skin.

Read more: 5 Dermalogica products for anti-aging

Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream ($65)

Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide cream (Image via Sunday Riley)

Another one of Sloane Stephens’ skincare essentials for soft skin is a moisturizer from Sunday Riley.

“My favorite moisturizer is the Sunday Riley ICE Ceramide Moisturizing Cream. It’s so soft,” she told Glamour.

This ceramide moisturizer claims to replenish the lost moisture in the skin and bring in some lasting hydration and barrier support. With a lightweight formula, it’s supposed to absorb quickly into the skin without any heaviness. Besides ceramides, the product also contains vitamin F, pomegranate sterols, beetroot, and coconut extracts to further support hydration.

Read more: 8 Best Sunday Riley skincare products

Sunday Riley CEO 15% Vitamin C Serum ($85)

Sunday Riley CEO serum (Image via Sunday Riley)

Here’s another Sunday Riley product in Sloane Stephens’ skincare essentials, a vitamin C serum, which she talked about with Glamour.

“Sunday Riley’s CEO serum is great. I use it a lot when I’m traveling because I feel like it calms my face down really nicely, especially over the summer months,” she said.

This vitamin C-based serum is supposed to help with dullness, dark spots, discoloration, and premature signs of aging. According to the website, it contains THD Ascorbate, an “ultra-powerful form of vitamin C,” which rapidly absorbs into the skin for visible anti-aging results.

Read more: What is the best time to use vitamin C serums?

Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Targeted Spot Brightener ($62)

Sloane Stephens mentioned another Peter Thoma Roth product in her skincare essentials for dealing with scars and dark spots. Talking about the Targeted Spot Brightener, the tennis star said:

“That’s been one of my main go-tos, and it’s worked super well for me.”

A spot-lightening treatment with 10% THD Ascorbate, the product is supposed to help reduce the appearance of dark spots. It also contains vitamin E and Ferulic acid, which can help enhance the effects of vitamin C. The product also has an active algae extract called Gwennis, which has skin-brightening effects. Meanwhile, allantoin and aloe are added, which are soothing and hydrating skincare ingredients.

These are Sloane Stephens’ skincare essentials, which have helped her maintain her sun-drenched skin as a pro tennis player. Skincare seekers can find these items at the aforementioned price tags on the brands' official websites or in stores like Ulta, Sephora, and Amazon.

Read more: 5 Athlete specific skincare brands