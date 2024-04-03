8 Best Sunday Riley skincare products in 2024

Sunday Riley skincare products, which have gone under the radar for years, are now all over the vanities of A-listers like Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Helen Mirren, and Zoey Deutch, gaining a cult following for their “powered by science and balanced by botanicals” formulas.

From the celeb-approved Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment to the Luna Radiant Night Oil that went viral on TikTok for helping achieve glowy glass skin results, the Houston, Texas-based skincare brand has plenty of go-to products for every skincare need.

The brand has taken over the beauty scene with its curated lineup of skincare products, which aim to transform the complexion with fast-acting formulas that don't irritate the skin.

This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite skincare products from the brand. Please share your thoughts in the comments.

8 Best Sunday Riley skincare products

For skincare seekers who want a transformative skincare experience, the team at Sportskeeda has curated eight of the best Sunday Riley skincare products that cater to various skin needs and promote a sense of confidence in their skincare journey.

Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment

CEO Brightening Serum

Luna Sleeping Night Oil

A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum

Auto Correct Eye Contour Cream

Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream

Pink Drink Essence

Juno Face Oil

1) Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment

It is a multi-treatment serum that targets pigmentation and dark spots while also claiming to plump the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines in three minutes.

With lactic acid, the product can be used to exfoliate dead skin cells that clog the pores and dull the skin tone. It also has licorice, which is a known skin-brightening ingredient that targets discoloration from sun exposure or UV damage.

Price: $85

2) CEO Vitamin C Brightening Serum

The CEO Vitamin C Brightening Serum reportedly works on dark spots, dullness, and discoloration and helps fade signs of premature aging. With THD ascorbate as the main ingredient in the formula, the serum can be used to improve loss of firmness and fade fine lines, wrinkles, and redness.

This Sunday Riley skincare product also contains several targeted ingredients:

Glycolic acid to refine skin texture.

Phytosterols to reduce blemishes

Saccharide isomerate extract to tighten pores and strengthen the moisture barrier.

Price: $85

Read more: 7 Best corrective serums to tackle the biggest skin problems

3) Luna Sleeping Night Oil

The night oil’s main target is to improve the appearance of lines and wrinkles while boosting the skin’s natural radiance and smoothness. This face oil claims to promote a firmer, younger-looking complexion.

The trans-retinoic acid ester complex stimulates exfoliation and promotes skin elasticity. There are also deep blue-green essential oils rich in azulene that could soothe surface redness. Avocado seed oil plumps the skin, while chia seed oil minimizes fine lines.

Price: $105

4) A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum

It is a retinoid serum specially curated for people suffering from premature signs of aging, a UV-damaged complexion, and congested pores.

With a stabilized retinol blend of retinoid ester, liposomal-encapsulated retinol, and blue-green algae, this formula helps clear the complexion and minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

It also has COQ10, which is known to treat and balance UV-exposed and aging skin. Moreover, Hawaiian white honey acts as a humectant to help plump the complexion with moisture and phytonutrients.

Price: $85

Read more: Retinoid vs retinol for skin: Benefits and drawbacks

5) Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream

This cream is rich with ingredients that target the appearance of undereye dark circles and fine lines. With caffeine and Brazilian ginseng root extract, the Sunday Riley skincare product claims to reduce dark circles and puffiness for less tired-looking eyes.

This Sunday Riley skincare product also has horse chestnut and acmella oleracea extracts that are known to smooth fine lines and crow’s feet. Moreover, shea butter, cocoa butter, and watermelon rind extract can help with hydration and moisture.

Price: $65

Read more: 9 Best anti-wrinkle eye creams in 2024

6) Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream

This moisturizing cream has a rich but lightweight formula that targets dull, dehydrated, and uneven complexions. The moisturizer with ceramides can be used to relieve dryness, flakiness, and itching, as well as help form the skin's natural moisture barrier.

This formula also has coconut and beetroot extracts that can add hydration and red algae that lock in moisture on the skin. The Sunday Riley Skincare product also has other skin-loving ingredients like vitamin F, red algae extract, and pomegranate sterols known to protect and strengthen the skin.

Price: $65

Read more: 7 Best gel moisturizers for skin hydration

7) Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence

It is a unique essence formula specially curated to balance and resurface the skin while helping nourish dull and tired complexions. The hydrating essence is formulated with two skin-firming peptides and ceramides that can be used to help firm the skin.

This Sunday Riley skincare product can also benefit people who have compromised skin with its infusion of fermented honey, chlorella, kelp extract, and pink yeast filtrate, which are known to balance the skin’s natural biome.

Price: $48

8) Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil

This Sunday Riley skincare product targets an array of skin issues like dry skin, dullness, and flakiness. It is formulated with cranberry, blackberry, red raspberry, black cumin, wild carrot, and broccoli seed oil.

This blend of organic, cold-pressed seed oils is rich in antioxidants, which can help rehydrate the skin’s moisture levels and restore its glow. Made without sulfate, fragrance, preservatives, or essential oils, this single product can nurture even the most sensitive skin.

Price: $72

Read more: 10 Best facial oils for normal to oily skin

Whether a skincare seeker is looking for an effective product to address a specific skin cancer or wanting to upgrade their routine on a budget, these spotlighted Sunday Riley skincare products are available for purchase at the mentioned prices on the official brand website as well as in stores like Sephora, Revolve, and Ulta Beauty.