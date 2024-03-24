7 Best gel moisturizers for refreshing skin hydration

A new class of hydrators brings refreshingly intense hydration that absorbs quickly without clogging pores—gel moisturizers. With non-greasy formulas, these gel-based moisturizers are watery, bouncy, and weightless. They lack the oils and creaminess in typical moisturizing creams, which is a good thing as it makes their jelly-like texture easier to get absorbed into the skin and makes it appear glowy.

Gel-based moisturizers may be lightweight but it doesn’t dock them points when it comes to moisturizing. They contain top-favorite hydrators and skin-barrier-strengthening ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, vitamin E, and ceramides.

Plus, the best gel moisturizers do more than give the skin plumping hydration and the latest formulas contain brightening, soothing, and repairing agents for a visibly moisturized, plump complexion.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite skincare products and brands. Please let us know more in the comments.

7 Best gel moisturizers for refreshing hydration

Gel moisturizers are weightless, making them perfect for an extra boost of hydration to wear under sunscreen, face oil, or makeup. These 7 best gel moisturizers will add moisture to the complexion without making the skin look greasy and feel heavy.

Peach and Lily Glass Skin Water-Gel

Laneige Water Bank Blu

Aveeno Oat Moisturizing Gel

Patchology AquaFlash

Paula’s Choice Invisible Finish Gel

Neutrogena Hydro Boost

Benton Aloe Propolis Soothing Gel

1) Peach and Lily Glass Skin Water-Gel Moisturizer

This face moisturizer features a refreshing “light as air” gel texture designed to give moisture and long-lasting hydration for all skin types. With a unique vegan prebiotic and probiotic complex, the Peach and Lily Glass Skin Moisturizer provides instant hydration while strengthening the skin’s biome.

It also has a blend of vitamins and antioxidants from peach and kiwi extracts as well as chamomile and licorice to help the skin appear brighter and more even.

Price: $43 (Peach and Lily)

2) Laneige Water Bank Blue HA Gel Moisturizer

This refreshing gel features tiny cream beads designed to melt as it comes in contact with the skin, which promises 48 hours of soothing hydration. With blue hyaluronic acid fermented with deep sea algae, Laneige Water Blank Blue absorbs faster and better to give the skin immediate, deep, and lasting hydration.

The Laneige product also has mint leaf extract that provides a refreshing and cooling effect on the skin.

Price: $40 (Laneige)

3) Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Moisturizing Gel

This lightweight gel face moisturizer claims to nourish and moisturize sensitive, irritated, and dry skin for 24 hours. With prebiotic oil and feverfew, the Aveeno Calm + Restore has a light yet creamy texture that soothes and calms the skin while helping nourish the moisture barrier.

It also has a fragrance-free formula that has been tested to be safe on sensitive skin types.

Price: $17.28 (Amazon)

4) Patchology AquaFlash Daily Gel Moisturizer

This water-based moisturizer, with its jelly-like texture, packs a hydrating power that promises to leave the skin looking plump but never greasy or sticky. With hyaluronic acid and aloe extract, the Patchology AquaFlash delivers maximum moisture, soothing, and repairing effects to the skin, helping boost collagen production and smooth fine lines.

It also has neem tree extract that delivers antioxidant power to help the skin feel right as rain and protect against free radicals.

Price: $35 (Amazon)

5) Paula’s Choice Invisible Finish Moisture Gel

This multitasking moisturizer, which has a refreshing lightweight gel texture, provides the skin with hydration and minimizes pores while also giving the skin antioxidant protection. With algae extract, niacinamide, and green tea, the Paula’s Choice Invisible Finish Moisturizer refreshes parched skin while treating clogged pores to soften and plump the complexion.

It also has oat extract to help soothe red and irritated complexion.

Price: $35 (Paula’s Choice)

6) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel

This oil-free moisturizer comes with a weightless gel texture designed to quickly absorb into the skin. With 1% Natural Moisturizing Factors (NMFs), the Neutrogena Hydro Boost promises 5x more hydration and barrier support to make the complexion visibly plump and supple.

It also has hyaluronic acid, amino acids, and electrolytes to support long-lasting hydration and boost absorption.

Price: $19.99 (Neutrogena)

7) Benton Aloe Propolis Soothing Gel

This pH-balancing skincare supports gentle hydration while helping brighten skin tone and calm irritation. With 80% aloe leaf juice extract and propolis, the Benton Soothing Gel keeps the skin plump with moisture and nourishment without leaving a greasy feeling.

It also has soothing properties that make it ideal for relieving sunburns and minor irritations.

Price: $19 (Benton Cosmetics)

Gel moisturizers, which have lightweight formulas for quick absorption, leave the skin plump and healthy without the gross oily and heavy feeling left on the skip.

Shop for these gel moisturizers at the mentioned prices on the official websites of the brands or online stores like Sephora and Amazon.

