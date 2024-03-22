7 Best pH-balancing skincare products for the skin that's acting up

For calming the skin that’s acting up and to promote optimal skin health, one can try pH-balancing skincare products. They aid in preventing common skincare problems because their target pH level is designed to be close to the skin's natural pH range.

When the skin is overly neutralized with acid-rich skincare products, clogged pores and breakouts become a problem. On the flip side, if the skin is too alkaline, dryness, fine lines, and wrinkles are heightened. This is where pH-balancing skincare products help with their “not too acidic, not too alkaline” formulas to keep the skin healthy, hydrated, and thriving.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite skincare products and brands. Please let us know more in the comments.

7 Best pH-balancing skincare products

Because balanced skin is happy skin, we’ve curated 7 of the best pH-balancing skincare products to help keep the skin at its healthiest and happiest.

Skin Doctors pH Balancing Cleanser

ACWELL Licorice pH Balancing Mist

Elemist Clarifying Serum

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Moisturizer

Pixi Rose Tonic

Glow Recipe Watermelon Night Treatment

Origins Soothing Treatment Lotion

1) Skin Doctors pH Balancing Face Cleanser

This pH-balancing daily facial cleanser is formulated to treat, gently cleanse, and exfoliate the skin while helping increase the absorption of other skincare products. With avocado extract and lactic acid acting as AHA, the Skin Doctors Face Cleanser sheds off dead skin from the surface layers of the skin, stimulating cell renewal while nourishing, moisturizing, and soothing the skin for a more radiant, even complexion.

It also has cocamidopropyl betaine and sodium laurel sulfate to help cleanse and maintain the skin’s pH level.

Price: $14 (Skin Doctors)

2) ACWELL Licorice pH Balancing Essence Mist

This face mist delivers an ultra-fine hydrating mist of a nutrient-packed and balancing skin essence formula. With licorice water and root extracts as star ingredients, the ACWELL pH Balancing Essence Mist brings balancing and brightening effects to the skin with its milky, non-drying texture that is perfect for giving the skin a little midday pick-me-up.

It also has another radiance-boosting ingredient, saccharomyces ferment filtrate, as well as bamboo water and centella asiatica to help soothe the complexion.

Price: $24 (Soko Glam)

3) Elemis Clarifying Serum

This lightweight, corrective serum brings skin-balancing effects to a complexion that deals with excess sebum production without causing dryness. With willowherb extract, natural prebiotics, and boldo leaf extract, the Elemis Clarifying Serum soothes, balances, and clarifies the skin by controlling excess oil while visibly reducing blackheads, blemishes, and dark spots.

This pH-balancing skincare product also has a deeply hydrating formula to help with improved smoothness and plumpness.

Price: $79 (Elemis)

4) Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream Moisturizer

This multi-tasking cream moisturizer features a skin rescue formula to support the skin’s pH balance and replenish barrier support. With a triple-ceramide blend and five African oils, the Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Moisturizer forms a protective layer on the skin to allow it to function at its best without leaving a heavy or suffocating feeling.

It also has green tea and sodium hyaluronate to deliver intense hydrating for a plumper, younger-looking complexion.

Price: $64 (Drunk Elephant)

5) Pixi Rose Tonic

This facial toner has a soothing and hydrating formula that neutralizes the skin while also leaving it refreshed and replenished. With rose flower extract, the Pixi Rose Tonic calms and minimizes redness while also helping tone and balance pH.

This pH-balancing skincare product also has elderflower extract that helps soften as well as brighten the complexion.

Price: $15 (Pixi Beauty)

6) Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment

This resurfacing treatment packs a powerful hydrating and brightening formula for nighttime skincare routines. With a pH-balanced AHA complex, the Glow Recipe AHA Night Treatment dramatically smoothes and resets the skin overnight without irritation or a tight feeling.

It also has multi-weight hyaluronic acid, quinoa peptide, and watermelon enzymes to hydrate, firm, and brighten the skin.

Price: $40 (Glow Recipe)

7) Origins Relief and Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion

This treatment lotion has a watery texture designed for the skin to absorb quickly while giving it a layer of hydration. With reishi mushroom and fermented Chana mushroom, the Origins Soothing Treatment Lotion balances the skin and acts as a barrier repair while reducing the look of pores.

This pH-balancing skincare product also has adaptogenic licorice root to support the skin’s defense against premature signs of aging.

Price: $42 (Origins)

By maintaining the skin’s pH balance, these skincare products keep the complexion well-hydrated, nourished, and strong.

Get these pH-balancing skincare products at the mentioned prices on the official websites of the brands or online stores such as Sephora and Amazon.