5 best Peach and Lily Korean skincare products to try in 2024: Glass skin serum, oil cleanser, mist, and more

Many Korean brands like Innisfree, ISNtree, Beauty of Joeson, and Laneige, are offering the best Korean skincare products, and Peach & Lily is one of them. Since 2012, this Korean brand has been offering a wide range of products targeting their consumers' skin concerns and personal requirements.

And thanks to the recently growing popularity of Korean skincare, a wider consumer base from all around the world now can get their hands on Peach & Lily products. The team of Sportskeeda has analyzed and found some of the best skincare products from the brand.

Here is a list of the best Korean skincare products from the brand to try in 2024.

Glass Skin Refining Serum, Ginger Melt Oil Cleanser, and 3 more Peach & Lily Korean skincare products

The main aim of Peach & Lily is to offer their customer the best skincare products without any harmful chemicals and toxins. They offer a highly curated selection of the best Korean skincare products, including products for sensitive skin.

Here are the five best of them:

1) Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum

Glass Skin Refining Serum is a specially curated product to achieve the most luminous, healthiest and smoothest skin. It deals with skin concerns like acne, anti-aging, dryness, oiliness, pores, uneven skin texture, redness, and many others.

The key ingredients of this Korean skincare product are Hyaluronic acid, Madecassoide, Niacinamide, Peptides, and Peach Extract. It is suitable for all skin types including dry, oily, combination, and normal skin. It’s available for $39.

2) Peach & Lily Ginger Melt Oil Cleanser

Ginger Melt Oil Cleanser will melt and remove SPF, makeup, excess oil, and any other skin impurities without leaving any residue. This oil cleanser does not clog pores and does not overly dry out the skin. It can remove the toughest waterproof mascara without harming the eyes.

This Korean skincare product is crafted with Sunflower Seed oil, Grapeseed oil, and Ginger Root Extract. It has a silky texture that does not feel heavy at all. This product is suitable for every skin type. The price tag of this product is $35.

3) Peach & Lily Glass Skin Veil Mist

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Veil Mist would be the perfect add-on to the skincare regime to give the skin an instant boost of hydration anytime anywhere. This mist is lightweight, highly moisturizing and refreshing accompanied by glow-staying powder. It can be used on bare skin or over makeup to give the skin that ultimate glow.

Cucumber water, Lotus extract, Peach extract, and Reishi Mushroom are some of the key ingredients of this Korean skincare product. It is suitable for all skin types and is available for $31.

4) Peach & Lily Peptide Pro Firming Moisturizer

If looking for a gentle yet effective anti-aging moisturizing face cream, then look no further as the Korean skincare brand has created Peptide Pro Firming Moisturizer which is a next-gen proven anti-aging cream. It firms the skin very effectively, hydrates it deeply, and repairs the damaged skin barrier.

From oily, acne-prone skin to sensitive skin, this Korean skincare product is suitable for any skin type. Its key ingredient is Squalane which is antioxidant-rich. This anti-aging cream is available for $45.

5) Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream

Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream is a great moisturizing product for sensitive and acne-prone skin because of its lightweight and effectiveness on irritated skin. It has a gel-type creamy texture that does not clog pores and quickly absorbs into the skin.

This Korean skincare product is formulated with Panthenol, Niacinamide, Matcha, and Adenosine. Dry skin people can also use this product as this cream efficiently handles dry patches and reduces skin sensitivity. The price tag of the product is $43.

All of the above-mentioned products are easily available via the official website of Peach & Lily. People can also get their products via e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Olive Young, Soko Glam, and Beauty Barn.