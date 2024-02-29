Hyaluronic acid serums: Best time to apply, benefits, and more details explored

Hyaluronic acid serums have taken a spotlight in the scene for skincare seekers in the quest for hydrated skin. Unlike other serum formulations, virtually every skin type can use and benefit from the added hydration of hyaluronic acid.

A known humectant, that occurs naturally in the body, HA is the key component that gives the skin structure. It is responsible for that youthful hydrated and plump look. But that’s not all. Along with hydration, there’s plenty of chatter about hyaluronic acid for achieving a wrinkle-free complexion.

Anybody ready for plumper skin can find out about how to incorporate hyaluronic acid into skincare routines and its benefits. Plus, the best hyaluronic acid serums to use.

When is the best time to apply hyaluronic acid serums?

Hyaluronic acid serums are great for getting a hydrated complexion. But it’s not foolproof. To keep the skin happy with the benefits of hyaluronic acid, it has to be used correctly.

As the first rule, apply hyaluronic acid serum on freshly clean skin and after a toner. Don’t wait for the toner to dry out or get fully absorbed on the skin before applying the serum for best results. Damp skin helps improve the absorption of hyaluronic acid.

Pick a good moisturizer or face oil for the next step, or use both. Their emollient properties lock in the hyaluronic acid, making sure hydration stays on the skin.

Use it twice a day, perfect for rounding up the morning and at night skincare routines.

Benefits of hyaluronic acid serums

Regular use of hyaluronic acid boosts the skin in a variety of ways. That includes keeping the skin plump with hydration to improve common skin concerns.

Makes the skin more supple

Think of hyaluronic acid as a moisture magnet. It draws water into the skin. It also holds cell moisture for long-lasting hydration.

As a result, it leaves the skin feeling and looking softer, smoother, and more supple. Adding a hyaluronic acid serum to a skincare regimen can boost plumpness and treat dry skin.

Firms the skin

As the skin ages, its elasticity diminishes. The result? Skin starts looking saggy and dull. In this case, supplementing skin with hyaluronic acid serums can reverse the signs of aging. It slows down the loss of elasticity, thus preserving the skin’s plumpness and firmness in the long run.

Lighten acne scars

Hyaluronic acid helps regulate skin inflammation and redness, and when more of it is present in the skin, injuries and skin wounds heal faster. That includes acne scars, pigmentation, and blemishes.

Best hyaluronic acid serums to try

For added hydration without greasiness or pore-clogging effects, try adding these hyaluronic acid serums in a skincare regime.

Glossier Super Bounce Hydrating Serum ($32 at Glossier)

Paula’s Choice Hyaluronic Acid Booster ($39 on Amazon)

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hydrating Serum ($45 at Sephora)

CeraVe Hydrating Serum with Hyaluronic Acid ($18 on Amazon)

The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($10 at Sephora)

Dermalogica Circular Hydration Serum ($64 on Amazon)

La Roche-Posay Hyaluronic-B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($40 at Ulta)

Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Hyaluronic Serum ($50 at Sephora)

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum ($9 at Ulta)

Skinceuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier ($85 at Walmart)

The great thing about hyaluronic acid? They are already present in the body. That means using a hyaluronic acid serum is not likely to cause the skin to freak out.