10 Best facial oils for normal to oily skin

Facial oils have healing characteristics and maintain a higher beauty standard in the skincare domain. Facial oils have a durable texture that moistens the user's cheeks while eliminating fine lines and wrinkles. This addition to an individual's skincare regime helps instill skin elasticity and makes it look soft and supple.

From young skin to the most mature ones, regular use of facial oils for normal to oily skin leads to a marked visual difference in a few weeks. For the best results, a small application of the facial oils towards the facial contours makes a difference.

The 10 finest facial oils for maintaining and balancing normal to oily skin

The best facets of facial oils range from wonderful skin elasticity to protecting against harmful UV rays and fixing several issues, like the elimination of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the 10 best facial oils for all skin types (normal to oily) for superior hydration.

1) Kama Ayurveda: Amarrupa Wrinkle Repair and Firming Face Oil

Specially crafted for mature skin, this ayurvedic facial oil is rich in antioxidant-rich Centella asiatica and Indian gooseberry. This skin-nourishing oil reduces fine lines, eliminates the dark circles under the eyes, and moistens dry, parched skin.

Price: $18.29 (eBay)

2) Sunday Riley: Luna Retinol Sleeping Night Oil

Retinol in Sunday Riley's sleeping night oil is an inky blue potion that pairs with blue tansy, and gently exfoliates and promotes skin elasticity. This is a soothing facial oil that eliminates skin irritation, while its ultra-nourishing and moisturizing avocado and chia seed oils elevate the facial oil's potency.

Price: $105 (Official website)

3) UMA: Ultimate Brightening Face Oil

Consisting of sandalwood, rose, orange, neroli, and frankincense essential oil mixes, this face oil gives off a citrusy, fresh aroma. Regular use of this face oil revives dull, fatigued skin, along with its skin-brightening properties. It is also formulated with pomegranate oil that soaks in the skin well.

Price: $150 (Official website)

4) Drunk Elephant: Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil

This fragrance-free facial oil, sealed with 100% unrefined marula oil, absorbs into the skin within seconds, giving it a luminous glow overnight. It is also rich in antioxidants and omegas 6 and 9, delivers loads of moisture, and protects the skin from environmental harm.

Price: $68 (Sephora)

5) Minimalist: Squalane100%

This face oil containing squalane is a single good ingredient that is derived from olives. This emollient is perfect for those users who are in search of light and non-sticky facial oil. This oil also works as an antioxidant, which helps strengthen the skin’s natural barrier.

Price: $12.98 (Amazon)

6) 24k Gold Radiance Face Elixir

This single-ingredient facial oil from RAS is extracted from pure gold. Packed with moisturizing fatty acids, the application of this gold radiance oil for the face feels rich on the skin, making it ideal for dry skin. Its fast-absorbing formula dries quickly and keeps the skin glowing.

Price: $63 (Walmart)

7) Juicy Chemistry: 100% Organic Rosehip Seed Cold Pressed Carrier Oil

Rosehip seed oil, a Vitamin A and C-rich carrier oil, is full of antioxidants and essential fatty acids that boost cell regeneration and collagen production. Regular use of this cold-pressed facial oil from Juicy Chemistry reduces dark spots and revives dry, itchy skin instantly.

Price: $55 (Amazon)

8) Kora Organics: Noni Glow Face Oil

To reap the benefits of rosehip oil, Kora Organics' face oil is perfect for all skin types, including sensitive skin. This oil also contains vitamin-rich noni extract, pomegranate oil, and skin-soothing sea buckthorn oil. Regular use leaves the skin feeling soft and glowy within minutes.

Price: $72 (Official website)

9) Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil

A perfect blend of sugarcane-derived squalane and oil-soluble Vitamin C, this facial oil is a powerhouse of skin-brightening, moisturizing goodness for all skin types. This is a lightweight oil, best used during the daytime, leaving the skin hydrated and looking radiant.

Price: $72 (Sephora)

10) Charlotte Tilbury: Collagen Superfusion Firming & Plumping Facial Oil

This facial oil is packed with antioxidants like Vitamin E, omega-6, and nine fatty acids, acting as a daily multivitamin for the user's face. Light-scented and skin-soothing, this collagen-boosting oil is sensitive and skin-friendly, giving it a natural glow!

Price: $85 (Sephora)

These 10 best facial oils for normal to oily skin are the true gems in any skincare enthusiast's beauty closet. These can be purchased from authorized e-commerce sites and the brand's in-house website.