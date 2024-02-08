10 Skincare products for pregnancy acne

Pregnancy acne can be frustrating to deal with, as an expectant mother experiences several body, lifestyle, and routine transformations, all-inclusive in their skincare ritual. With these changes, oily skin can suddenly become dry, and low-maintenance skin becomes more sensitive. Pregnancy acne products are, however, skin-safe.

For instance, certain safe pregnancy acne treatment products contain the safest ingredients. For the well-being of both the mother and the baby, while choosing products with gentle components, the user should look for products that are specifically formulated for pregnancy acne.

10 best skincare products to address pregnancy acne

To address pregnancy acne while taking into consideration the unique requirements of expectant mothers, it's always advisable to confer with a healthcare professional to determine the safe options for managing acne during pregnancy.

From there, Team Sportskeeda has tracked down the 10 best skincare products for pregnancy acne based on the safety of ingredients and value.

1) The Ordinary: Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%

With the key ingredient, Azelaic acid, making a great substitute, this acne treatment from The Ordinary lotion rubs in fast and smooths out uneven texture, brightening the skin without causing any irritation.

Price: $11 (Sephora)

2) La Roche-Posay: Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane cleanser is specially designed to help the user clean their skin gently. The cleanser's cream-like texture comprises spring water, niacinamide, and ceramide-3 to eliminate dirt, makeup, and other impurities while balancing the skin’s natural pH level.

Price: $16.99 (Amazon)

3) The Ordinary: Lactic Acid 5% + HA

The Ordinary exfoliant contains lactic acid that gently exfoliates the skin and helps even out the user's skin tone, improves dullness, and targets fine lines and wrinkles. For best results, this exfoliant can be used once daily for extra protection when outdoors.

Price: $7.80 (Sephora)

4) Cetaphil: Gentle Skin Cleanser

Cetaphil’s Gentle Skin Cleanser cleanses the skin while keeping it moisturized. Made with glycerin, along with niacinamide (vitamin B3) and panthenol (vitamin B5), this cleanser cleanses the skin. This cleanser is also hypoallergenic, fragrances, parabens, and sulfate-free, making it ideal for people with sensitive skin.

Price: $13.97 (Amazon)

5) Mighty Patch: Invisible+ Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch

Perfect for clearing zits without popping, these patches from Mighty Patch feature hydrocolloid that covers and traps the dirt inside. Being clear and thin, these small to medium-sized pimple patches can be worn during the daytime and even under makeup, thanks to their strong adhesive that sticks to the user's skin.

Price: $16.07 (Amazon)

6) First Aid Beauty: Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Sleeping Cream

This is a good moisturizer that is an important tool in keeping the user's skin healthy during pregnancy. This skincare product for eliminating pregnancy acne features colloidal oats and shea butter to infuse moisture into the user's skin. Regular use also eases minor irritation from eczema while giving an extra boost of moisture.

Price: $44 (Sephora)

7) Summer Fridays: Jet Lag Mask

Regular use of this Summer Fridays’ Jet Lag Mask perks up dull-looking skin. This can be used as dry skin's daily moisturizer, overnight mask, or spot treatment. This jet lag mask features glycerin and hyaluronic acid that lock in moisture with the aid of Niacinamide. Using this mask reduces the formation of fine lines and pores while making sensitive skin glow.

Price: $26 (Amazon)

8) CeraVe: Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Perfect acne-repairing serum for pregnant patients, this hyaluronic-acid-based serum from CeraVe, can add a layer of hydration to the skin before applying moisturizer. Regular use gives a boost of hydration and minimizes acne, fine lines, and wrinkles without causing any harmful effects.

Price: $14.99 (Amazon)

9) Dermalogica: Deep Acne Liquid Patch

A staple in many acne-fighting formulas, this spot treatment has niacinamide that reduces inflammation and is a pregnancy-safe alternative. Being a sulfur-based treatment, this is a safe ingredient for acne in pregnancy.

Price: $34 (Ulta Beauty)

10) Peter Thomas Roth: Therapeutic Sulfur Acne Treatment Masque

This is a medicated mask that clears acne while exfoliating the skin. Formulated with sulfur, this is an anti-inflammatory ingredient that soothes breakouts, redness, and skin irritation. This mask also uses kaolin and bentonite clay to absorb excess oil clogging the pores, which prevents future breakouts.

Price: $52 (Sephora)

These 10 best skincare products for pregnancy acne are the ones that involve ingredients the user feels comfortable using. These skincare products for pregnancy acne are available at their in-house sites or on e-platforms like Amazon, Sephora, and Ulta Beauty.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Can benzoyl peroxide be used for curing acne during pregnancy?

Generally, benzoyl peroxide is pregnancy-acne-safe, but consultation with a healthcare provider before use is always advised.

2) Do any hormonal changes during pregnancy aggravate acne?

Yes, hormonal fluctuations during pregnancy can cause acne development or exacerbations.

3) Are any lifestyle changes required for managing pregnancy acne?

A healthy diet, proper water intake, and adequate sleep positively impact pregnancy acne.