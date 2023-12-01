11 best LED face masks to reduce wrinkles and fine lines

LED face masks have become a permanent fixture in most beauty regimes in the last few years. These masks were once reserved for salon visits and could be seen on Instagram as celebrity beauty treatments. However, with the rise of self-care and DIY wellness, multiple brands are offering affordable and effective LED face masks which have now found a way into the beauty cabinet of most people.

LED light therapy is a non-invasive treatment that offers multiple benefits to the skin. It exposes the skin to different wavelengths of light such as blue, red, and near-infrared that deeply penetrate beneath the skin’s surface. The benefits offered depend on the shade of light emitted and hence must be chosen as per the skin concern.

From reducing inflammation and acne to diminishing signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles, there are a variety of LED face masks available in the market for multiple skin concerns. This listicle compiles 11 of the best LED face masks to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite Dpl FaceWare Pro to Nourished LED Mask for Face, Neck & Decolléte: 11 best-LED face masks to target wrinkles and fine lines

1) Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite Dpl FaceWare Pro ($455)

Pros Cons Comes with three light settings High-end pricing Cleared by the FDA

Dr. Dennis Gross' LED face mask comes with three light settings and is backed by clinical studies to support its efficacy. The mask is created by board-certified dermatologists and is FDA-cleared. It targets breakouts, and signs of aging, and reveals smooth, plump-looking skin.

2) LifePro LED Face Mask Light Therapy ($31)

Pros Cons Easy to use and lightweight It doesn't come with protection to shield the eyes Top rated on Amazon

One of the most budget-friendly LED-infused mask options, the product features a 4.7-star rating and over 350 reviews on Amazon. It has a clear design that uses amber, red, and blue light to target dark spots, and wrinkles, and to calm irritation.

3) CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask ($380)

Pros Cons FDA-approved device May take time to showcase visible results Moulds as per the face

Stars like Halle Berry and Kourtney Kardashian swear by this LED-infused face mask. CurrentBody's mask model uses infrared and red wavelengths to penetrate below the skin's surface and offer smooth, glowing, firmer skin.

The brand claims one can witness visible results after four weeks of consistent use.

4) Nourished LED Mask for Face, Neck & Decolléte ($111.98)

Nourished LED Mask for Face, Neck & Decolléte (Image via Amazon.com)

Pros Cons Comes with multiple light modes It doesn't include near-infrared light Offers full coverage for the face and neck

There are very few LED-infused masks that are designed keeping décolletage in mind and the Nourished mask is one of them. It has a neck collar and bib that work wonders on wrinkles and fine lines along with acne. It comprises seven light modes to target multiple skin issues.

5) MZ Skin Lightmax Supercharged Led Mask 2.0 ($950)

Pros Cons FDA-approved LED-infused face mask High-end pricing Features a super flexible design

This is the second iteration of Dr. Maryan Zamani's cult-favorite LED mask that is ultra-comfortable and effective. The mask uses red and infrared light to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and inflammation along with a blue and red light setting to clear breakouts and calm the skin.

6) The Light Salon Boost LED Mask ($495)

Pros Cons Approved by the FDA High-end pricing Works on a cellular level

The Light Salon's LED-infused face mask uses two wavelengths of light: red 633nm and near-infrared 830 nm. Both the wavelengths improve tone, texture, and firmness of the skin. Moreover, the mask works on a cellular level and encourages cell turnover, enhances collagen production, and targets excess oil and inflammation as well.

7) Therabody Theraface LED Mask ($599)

Pros Cons Comes with an eyeshield that allows the user to see It doesn't have a nasal opening Full-coverage flexible design

The TheraBody LED-infused face mask is backed by third-party clinical studies and scientific research. It is proven to deliver brighter and firmer skin with just nine minutes of use per day. The mask is lined with 648 bulbs and administers 3-minute cycles of blue, red, and near-infrared light in each session.

8) HigherDose Red Light Face Mask ($349)

Pros Cons Stays put and allows one to multitask Difficult to put on for people with long or heavy hair textures Made with medical-grade silicone

One of the earliest LED treatments available, this mask is easy to wear and allows one to move around without inhibiting their activities. It targets blemishes with regular use and reveals luminous skin, reducing wrinkles and uneven skin tone.

9) Déesee’s Pro LED Next Generation Mask ($1900)

Pros Cons Consists of 6 treatment modes and 4 LED colours Needs plugin support hence restricting movement Powerful mask with 770 medical-grade bulbs

An LED-infused face mask on the highly pricey end, the Déesee’s Pro LED Next Generation Mask offers red, green, blue, and near-infrared wavelengths along with treatment modes like anti-aging and calming. The mask reduces wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots and enhances collagen production.

10) Qure Skincare Q-Rejuvalight Pro LED Therapy Mask ($339)

Pros Cons Comfortable to wear, fits contours of the face Takes time to showcase visible results Offers 5 LED light treatments

This is a multi-use LED-infused mask with five different light setting options such as red, blue, deep red, amber, and infrared. It targets fine lines and wrinkles and treats acne scarring by improving circulation. The mask comes with a sturdy velcro strap to offer flexibility.

11) Solawave Wrinkle And Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask ($399)

Pros Cons Offers short, auto-timed treatment sessions Is designed with significantly less bulbs than other LED masks Easy to use

The Solawave Light Therapy Mask is infused with red light therapy to restore skin radiance along with blue LED to clarify clogged pores, target fine lines, and wrinkles, and smoothen skin's texture. It comes with flexible straps that stay put and allow movement.

While LED face masks are an investment with very few budget-friendly options available in the market, these masks have received praise for being effective at what they claim.