11 best LED face masks to reduce wrinkles and fine lines

LED face masks have become a permanent fixture in most beauty regimes in the last few years. These masks were once reserved for salon visits and could be seen on Instagram as celebrity beauty treatments. However, with the rise of self-care and DIY wellness, multiple brands are offering affordable and effective LED face masks which have now found a way into the beauty cabinet of most people.
LED light therapy is a non-invasive treatment that offers multiple benefits to the skin. It exposes the skin to different wavelengths of light such as blue, red, and near-infrared that deeply penetrate beneath the skin’s surface. The benefits offered depend on the shade of light emitted and hence must be chosen as per the skin concern.
From reducing inflammation and acne to diminishing signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles, there are a variety of LED face masks available in the market for multiple skin concerns. This listicle compiles 11 of the best LED face masks to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
1) Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite Dpl FaceWare Pro ($455)
Dr. Dennis Gross' LED face mask comes with three light settings and is backed by clinical studies to support its efficacy. The mask is created by board-certified dermatologists and is FDA-cleared. It targets breakouts, and signs of aging, and reveals smooth, plump-looking skin.
2) LifePro LED Face Mask Light Therapy ($31)
One of the most budget-friendly LED-infused mask options, the product features a 4.7-star rating and over 350 reviews on Amazon. It has a clear design that uses amber, red, and blue light to target dark spots, and wrinkles, and to calm irritation.
3) CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask ($380)
Stars like Halle Berry and Kourtney Kardashian swear by this LED-infused face mask. CurrentBody's mask model uses infrared and red wavelengths to penetrate below the skin's surface and offer smooth, glowing, firmer skin.
The brand claims one can witness visible results after four weeks of consistent use.
4) Nourished LED Mask for Face, Neck & Decolléte ($111.98)
There are very few LED-infused masks that are designed keeping décolletage in mind and the Nourished mask is one of them. It has a neck collar and bib that work wonders on wrinkles and fine lines along with acne. It comprises seven light modes to target multiple skin issues.
5) MZ Skin Lightmax Supercharged Led Mask 2.0 ($950)
This is the second iteration of Dr. Maryan Zamani's cult-favorite LED mask that is ultra-comfortable and effective. The mask uses red and infrared light to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and inflammation along with a blue and red light setting to clear breakouts and calm the skin.
6) The Light Salon Boost LED Mask ($495)
The Light Salon's LED-infused face mask uses two wavelengths of light: red 633nm and near-infrared 830 nm. Both the wavelengths improve tone, texture, and firmness of the skin. Moreover, the mask works on a cellular level and encourages cell turnover, enhances collagen production, and targets excess oil and inflammation as well.
7) Therabody Theraface LED Mask ($599)
The TheraBody LED-infused face mask is backed by third-party clinical studies and scientific research. It is proven to deliver brighter and firmer skin with just nine minutes of use per day. The mask is lined with 648 bulbs and administers 3-minute cycles of blue, red, and near-infrared light in each session.
8) HigherDose Red Light Face Mask ($349)
One of the earliest LED treatments available, this mask is easy to wear and allows one to move around without inhibiting their activities. It targets blemishes with regular use and reveals luminous skin, reducing wrinkles and uneven skin tone.
9) Déesee’s Pro LED Next Generation Mask ($1900)
An LED-infused face mask on the highly pricey end, the Déesee’s Pro LED Next Generation Mask offers red, green, blue, and near-infrared wavelengths along with treatment modes like anti-aging and calming. The mask reduces wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots and enhances collagen production.
10) Qure Skincare Q-Rejuvalight Pro LED Therapy Mask ($339)
This is a multi-use LED-infused mask with five different light setting options such as red, blue, deep red, amber, and infrared. It targets fine lines and wrinkles and treats acne scarring by improving circulation. The mask comes with a sturdy velcro strap to offer flexibility.
11) Solawave Wrinkle And Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask ($399)
The Solawave Light Therapy Mask is infused with red light therapy to restore skin radiance along with blue LED to clarify clogged pores, target fine lines, and wrinkles, and smoothen skin's texture. It comes with flexible straps that stay put and allow movement.
While LED face masks are an investment with very few budget-friendly options available in the market, these masks have received praise for being effective at what they claim.