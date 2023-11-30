Who is Bryan Johnson? Billionaire explores age reversal options

Recently, a billionaire trying to reverse his age has been making the headlines, gaining attention for his quest to achieve the body of an 18-year-old. The 45-year-old tech millionaire from Utah, Bryan Johnson, created quite the stir for spending $2 million a year to reduce his biological age.

And his recent effort has raised eyebrows as it involves plasma infusion from his son, as reported by The Times. Bryan’s experiment is based on a study titled “Aging Research: Blood to Blood” by Megan Scudellari, which showcases that older rodents benefited from sharing their circulatory system with young mice.

Bryan Johnson made millions selling a tech company to eBay and announced Project Blueprint in 2021, aiming to reverse the aging process of his organs. In 2021, Bryan claimed he was 36 years old, eight years younger than his chronological age of 44.

The tech millionaire claims that after two years of following the Blueprint algorithm, his body has shown a slow pace of aging and is aging slower than the average ten-year-old. Bryan also claims he has the perfect liver fat and ideal body muscle.

Taking 111 tablets to daily health exams: Bryan Johnson reveals his age reversal regime

Bryan Johnson has mentioned in multiple interviews that he takes 111 tablets per day, collects his own feces samples, wears a baseball cap that emits red light into his hairline and scalp, and avoids sleeping less than eight hours.

The millionaire begins his day before sunrise, using a laser face shield to enhance collagen formation. Additionally, he subjects himself to various health exams upon waking up, such as weighing himself on a scale that monitors his body mass index and hydration levels. Bryan revealed that he resets his circadian cycle using a light therapy lamp and measures the temperatures of his inner ear for physical changes.

While age reversal might be intriguing, it is still an ongoing study and nothing concrete exists. Those interested in slowing down the ticking clock of aging can choose from simple and harmless anti-aging products.

Retinol, peptides, sunscreen, and more: Ways to slow down the skin's aging process revealed

Add retinol to the skincare regime: Skincare is the best place to start when seeking age reversal. It is never too late to incorporate products into the skincare regime for healthy, aging skin. Moreover, it becomes essential to do so by age thirty, as collagen production begins to slow down.

Hence, whether prepping the skin for aging or simply seeking healthy skin, no topical ingredient is more potent than retinol. It is a Vitamin A derivative that promotes collagen production and smoothens fine lines and wrinkles. Consistent use of retinol-infused products will help synthesize the skin’s collagen fibers and enhance the skin’s renewal cycle, resulting in youthful, fresh-looking skin.

Incorporating peptides into the skincare regime: Retinol isn’t the only anti-aging skincare ingredient that delivers effective results; peptides join the list with rejuvenating skincare benefits like improving the skin’s texture, strengthening the skin barrier, and offering protection against environmental stressors that contribute to aging.

Peptides are amino acids linked together by naturally present peptide bonds. Using peptides topically to reverse skin aging signals the skin to boot collagen production.

Availing of regular rejuvenating facials: Facials are an additional step to reverse skin aging. Microcurrent facials have been making waves in the beauty arena as they work the facial skin and muscles for lifting and sculpting via non-invasive treatments.

There are also LED treatments like red light therapy, which enhances collagen production and reduces fine lines and wrinkles.

Never forget SPF: Medical studies have shown that 80% of visible facial aging signs are caused by UV exposure. This includes a breakdown in collagen production, dark spots, and fine lines and wrinkles. Regular sunscreen application is the most critical factor in reversing the signs of aging skin.

The American Academy of Dermatology also recommends wearing broad-spectrum UV protection with SPF 30 or higher in a water-resistant formula daily.

In addition to topical methods and practices, one can incorporate the intake of health supplements to optimize skin health and slow the skin’s aging process. Reversing skin aging is an inside-out process; hence, one must follow the optimal combination of healthy skin care practices and provide the body with nutrients and bioactivity.