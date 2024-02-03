11 Skincare products for athletes in 2024

Addressing the unique requirements of active individuals, skincare products for athletes are specially crafted and formulated to protect against the sun, sweat, and environmental pollutants that athletes are often exposed to.

Besides the rigorous training schedule and combating the regular sweat and friction effects, athletes not only deal with balky knees and shin splints but also wreak havoc on their skin.

Specially curated for athletes, skincare products like sweat-resistant sunscreens, gentle cleansers, and moisturizers cater to their specific demands. Regular use maintains healthy and radiant skin, despite their rigid training rituals.

2024's 11 essential skincare products tailored for athletes

From deep-clean shampoo and sweat-proof SPF to footcare products, skincare products for athletes allow them to focus on their performance with confidence and comfort. Team Sportskeeda has curated 2024's 11 best skincare products that are worth plugging into the existing grooming regimen.

EltaMD UV Active Broad-Spectrum SPF 50+

Happy Nuts: Comfort Cream

Hairstory (Original): New Wash

OUAI: Detox Shampoo

Neutrogena: Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel Face and Neck Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid

Dr. Scholl's: Ultra Hydrating Foot Cream and Ultra Exfoliating Foot Lotion

La Roche-Posay: Effaclar Clay Mask

Dr. Squatch: Natural Men's Deodorants

Doctor Rogers: Healing Balm

Pedestrian: Purifying Foot Soak, Walker’s Cream and Relief Balm

Aesop: Gentle Facial Cleansing Milk

1) EltaMD UV Active Broad-Spectrum SPF 50+

Athletes need a waterproof SPF that will not wash away in the first half-mile. Specifically formulated for face and body use, this skincare product is specially created for distance runners. This sunscreen is best for its long-staying formula, side-stepping excess sweat or water while doing activities like jogging in the rain rain, or for triathletes. This product is priced at $34 and is available on Amazon.

2) Happy Nuts: Comfort Cream

Chafing is caused by friction, often a product of moisture or sweat. For eliminating the same, this anti-chafing cream from Happy Nuts is the answer. Made with tapioca starch, it’s an all-natural anti-chafe solution for the most sensitive skin. This product can be bought for $15 from Amazon.

3) Hairstory (Original): New Wash

This conditioner-focused "co-wash" lightly cleanses the scalp and strands while strengthening and softening them. With the athlete's hair already soaked through with salty sweat, this product is the solution. Hairstory (Original) New Wash is available for $54 on Amazon.

4) OUAI: Detox Shampoo

With more buildup from sebum, sweat, dry shampoo, and styling products, this detox shampoo acts as a power wash for the user's scalp. This shampoo's special formula parches the hair with weekly use, followed by its after-wash conditioner. This shampoo is available for $32 on Amazon.

5) Neutrogena: Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel Face and Neck Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid

Sometimes, an "oil-free" moisturizer does not necessarily need to be non-greasy. Something lightweight can also assist in letting the user's skin sweat effortlessly. This airy moisturizing gel is lightweight and absorbs decently after application. This moisturizer is priced at $10 and is available on Amazon.

6) Dr. Scholl's: Ultra Hydrating Foot Cream and Ultra Exfoliating Foot Lotion

For track runners, calluses are accommodative cushioning, but sometimes gnarly feet can be painful. A foot cream keeps the athlete's feet supple and helps soften any unwanted callouses and wear them down to a more appropriate size. Dr. Scholl's Ultra Hydrating Foot Cream and Ultra Exfoliating Foot Lotion can be bought from Amazon for $6 each.

7) La Roche-Posay: Effaclar Clay Mask

Nourishing the skin is equally important for an athlete, along with sweating. Using this detoxifying and purifying face clay mask once a week, ideally with pore-vacuuming elements like clay, provides adequate vitamins and moisture. This product is available for $22 on Amazon.

8) Dr. Squatch: Natural Men's Deodorants

Post-run, a deodorant is required to mask the musk, minimize moisture, and prevent sweating. Arrowroot powder, as the main ingredient, has the moisture-wicking power of this non-aluminum deodorant. A single spray acts as an all-natural way to shut down bacterial funk and absorb sweat. This Dr. Squatch product is available for $35 on Amazon.

9) Doctor Rogers: Healing Balm

This is the most important balm for lips, nails, and knuckles. Athletes can apply it before a winter run to lock in moisture. After-run use helps the skin recover after a post-run scrub-down. Further, reapplication before bed helps their lips and knuckles look smooth. Doctor Rogers Healing Balm is available for $10 on Amazon.

10) Pedestrian: Purifying Foot Soak, Walker’s Cream and Relief Balm

Soaking the feet once a week can do wonders for athletes. Moreover, this 3-step foot facial with Epsom salt works for basic muscle relaxation, soothes the skin, and nixes foot funk. Pedestrian Purifying Foot Soak is priced at $14 on Amazon and Walker’s Cream and Relief Balm are available for $12.00 and $30.00, respectively, on the official website.

11) Aesop: Gentle Facial Cleansing Milk

Using intense facial cleansing milk right before or after a run tends to lead to red and irritated skin. This milky cleanser, labeled "gentle" and lacking ingredients like salicylic acid, does its work religiously by extracting dirt, grits, and oil. This product is priced at $30 on the official website.

These 2024 skincare products for athletes focus on repairing the skin after intense physical exercise. These can be purchased from the skincare brands' in-house sites or e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What are the best skincare products for athletes?

An athlete should look for weightless, non-comedogenic face and body creams, oil-free cleansers, and sweat-resistant sunscreens with SPF 30 and above.

2) How do athletes prevent acne and breakouts from sweating?

An athlete should use skincare products like gentle cleansers and exfoliators daily to keep pores clear.

3) Do athletes use any particular skincare products for post-workout recovery?

Yes, athletes should consider using soothing aloe vera and menthol-infused creams or gels.