11 Best sunscreens for tanning without the fear of sunburns

Whether sunbathing or playing volleyball on the beach, sunscreens for tanning are an essential skincare product for beauty enthusiasts. A good-quality sunscreen acts as a shield over the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Regular use prevents premature aging and skin cancer. Furthermore, sunscreen's super-light and non-oily formula provides a relaxing feel on the skin without clogging the pores.

The right sunscreens for tanning feature a high SPF factor that shields the beauty lover's skin from getting damaged from the harmful rays of the sun while achieving a beautiful tan.

Concerning the ideal sunscreens for tanning, a beauty enthusiast should choose water- and sweat-resistant ones, eliminating the need for frequent reapplication when exposed to water or sweat.

11 Best sunscreens for tanning without sunburns

With the tanning quotient coming forward in a beauty enthusiast's skincare ritual devoid of any sunburns, choosing the right sunscreen for tanning is a must. To get a sun-kissed glow, sunscreens for tanning protect the user's skin from harmful UV rays.

Globally acclaimed sunscreens for tanning make a beauty enthusiast's time outdoors worthy, keeping unwanted skin blemishes and flakes at bay owing to sun exposure.

Ahead, here are the 11 best sunscreens for tanning used for excellent protection and to achieve a sun-kissed glow:

Coola: Refreshing Water Cream

Supergoop!: Everyday Sunscreen with Cellular Response Technology SPF 50

EltaMD: UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

Neutrogena®: Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 50+

La Roche-Posay: Anthelios 60 Ultra Light Sunscreen

Banana Boat: Sports Face Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

Aveeno: Oxybenzone-Free Face Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 60

Coppertone: SPORT Sunscreen Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Australian Gold: Botanical Sunscreen SPF 50 Tinted Face Mineral Lotion

Shiseido: Expert Sun Protector Face and Body Lotion SPF50+

Sun Bum: Original Glow SPF 30 Sunscreen Face Lotion

1) Coola: Refreshing Water Cream

It is a super-light water cream from Coola infused with organic ingredients like cucumber and algae extract. Regular use nourishes the user's skin while covering it with broad-spectrum protection. This sunscreen for tanning is perfect for users with sensitive skin, catering to long-lasting hydration.

Price: $32 at Amazon

2)Supergoop!: Everyday Sunscreen with Cellular Response Technology SPF 50

This everyday sunscreen from Supergoop! is well-known for its non-oily formula, ideal for day-to-day use, beach days, and outside activities. Its key ingredients, comprising antioxidants like vitamin E and natural extracts like rosemary, act as a protective shield for beauty lovers.

Further, its SPF50, powered by cellular response technology, lessens fine lines and wrinkles while shielding against UV damage.

Price: $22 at Sephora

3) EltaMD: UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

Dermatologist-certified EltaMD's UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF46 is delicate, aroma-free, and ideal for all skin types.

Its key ingredients, such as zinc oxide and octinoxate, act as a physical barrier against toxic UV rays. Also, its broad-spectrum SPF46-infused sunscreen acts effectively for tanning and prevents sunburn.

Price: $35 at Walmart

4) Neutrogena®: Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 50+

This dry-touch sunscreen's Helioplex technology provides broad-spectrum coverage against toxic UV rays. Regular use of this sunscreen with SPF 50+ and loaded with key ingredients, like avobenzone and oxybenzone, ensures long-lasting sun protection. Also, its non-greasy and non-comedogenic formula makes it ideal for acne-prone skin.

Price: $10 at Nordstrom

5) La Roche-Posay: Anthelios 60 Ultra Light Sunscreen

La Roche-Posay's ultra-light sunscreen, infused with antioxidants like vitamin C, provides added protection against free radicals. Its key ingredients, such as Mexoryl SX and Avobenzone, offer the user's skin protection against UVA and UVB.

Considered the best suntan lotion for tanning, this is also ideal for sensitive skin, preventing sun-induced aging.

Price: $30 at Amazon

6) Banana Boat: Sports Faces Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30

Banana Boat's sporty sunscreen lotion with SPF 30 is water-resistant and is perfect for outdoor activities, sunbathing, and swimming.

Thanks to its key ingredients, this sunscreen lotion comprises natural extracts of aloe vera and vitamin E. These active ingredients keep the skin well-moistened and nourished. Further, its long-lasting protection is available at various SPF levels.

Price: $8 at Sephora

7) Aveeno: Oxybenzone-Free Face Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 60

This sunscreen lotion, with a high SPF60, comes loaded with skin-soothing oat extracts and is ideal for sensitive and irritating skin. Its key ingredients, like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, provide gentle yet effective sun protection. Also, this sunscreen's non-greasy texture preserves the skin's natural moisture barrier.

Price: $12 at Walmart

8) Coppertone: SPORT Sunscreen Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Coppertone's sporty sunscreen lotion with SPF50 has a sweat-proof formula, perfect for beauty enthusiasts who love outdoor activities or lazing on sun-kissed beaches.

With a perfect blend of key ingredients and SPF 50, this sunscreen is ideal for complete protection. Its sweat-proof formula keeps the lotion intact even when the user sweats, making it perfect for sports and outdoor activities.

Price: $9 at Nordstrom

9) Australian Gold: Botanical Sunscreen SPF 50 Tinted Face Mineral Lotion

Well-balanced with exotic extracts of Kakadu plum and eucalyptus, this botanical sunscreen with SPF50 caters to nourishing perks. Its additional key ingredients include titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, which act as perfect UV protection and offer a unique aroma perfect for tanning enthusiasts.

Price: $15 at Amazon

10) Shiseido: Expert Sun Protector Face and Body Lotion SPF50+

This face and body sunscreen lotion from Shiseido with SPF 50+ provides a transparent finish, ideal for daily wear under makeup. Courtesy of its WetForce technology, it protects the skin while it is exposed to water or sweat.

This best sun protector face and body lotion for tanning smooths the user's skin to a velvety texture and prevents photoaging.

Price: $40 at Sephora

11) Sun Bum: Original Glow SPF 30 Sunscreen Face Lotion

Sun Bum Original Glow with SPF30, enhanced with a paraben-free formula, is gentle on the skin. Its key ingredients, such as vitamin E and coconut oil, nourish and moisturize the skin.

Further, this sunscreen face lotion offers broad-spectrum protection while being reef-friendly for eco-conscious individuals.

Price: $14 at Walmart

These 11 best sunscreens for tanning suit varied skin types and preferences, letting the beauty enthusiast achieve a beautiful tan.

A beauty seeker can purchase the best tanning sunscreens from their in-house websites or e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Walmart, Sephora, and Nordstrom.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Is there any disparity between regular sunscreens and tanning sunscreens?

While regular sunscreens shield the skin from toxic UVA and UVB rays, sunscreens for tanning caters to prolonged sun-tanning processes.

2) Can sunscreens for tanning be used for extended periods in the sunlight?

Yes, sunscreens for tanning are specifically formulated for prolonged sun exposure.

3) What SPF should the user look for in the best tanning sunscreen?

The user should look for SPF 15 or higher to ensure adequate protection while tanning.