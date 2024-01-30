Here is everything you need to know about azelaic acid

Azelaic acid (AzA), a saturated dicarboxylic acid is an effective organic compound. This acid exists as a white powder that can be effective for treating many skin conditions, such as mild to moderate acne, melasma, and rosacea.

More recent research shows that skin conditions like hidradenitis suppurativa, alopecia, keratosis pilaris and psoriasis vulgaris can be treated with the help of this acid.

Azelaic acid is naturally occurring and is found in grains. It is safe and gentle with barely any side effects when used on the skin. Azelaic acid is one of the few treatments that can be used on children and pregnant or breastfeeding women.

Now let's jump to the benefits of this acid.

Benefits of Azelaic acid

This acid helps fight acne (Image by Daniil Lebedev/Unsplash)

1: Reduces inflammation: This acid can balance free radicals that cause inflammation. It has significant skin-calming effects and also helps get rid of redness.

2: Evens skin tone: Azelaic acid helps decrease pigmentation by inhibiting an enzyme called tyrosinase which leads to hyperpigmentation or dark patches on the skin.

3: Fights acne: It kills the bacteria on your skin that causes acne. It reduces the activity of the bacteria called propionibacterium, the bacteria found in acne, due to its bacterial properties.

How to use this acid?

People with dry skin can use this acid twice daily (Image by Alexander Grey/Unsplash)

Azelaic acid blends well with others and can be used on its own or with other products and ingredients such as hydroxy acids, retinoids, niacinamide, hyaluronic acids, benzoyl peroxide, and even antioxidants like vitamin C.

However, use it only under professional guidance as using Azelaic hydroxy acids, benzoyl peroxide and retinoids can sometimes be irritating and dry to the skin.

This acid is used once or twice a day to clean dry skin. Those with sensitive skin should use it once daily and then go up to twice depending on the irritation caused. For best results apply a little amount evenly over your skin after cleansing. Results can differ depending on the skin condition.

For acne, you should see improvements after one or two months, and for maximum results after four months with prescription strength and longer with over-the-counter strength.

Side effects of this acid

This acid can cause skin burn in some cases (Image by Ramez E Nassif/Unsplash)

Azelaic is a mild type of acid, but there are possibilities to experience some irritation when first using it. Up to 10% of people report reactions to the acid such as itching, burning, or scaling.

Reactions may be reduced by starting treatment once a day and by using small amounts for the first two weeks of the treatment. It is very important to wear sunscreen while going outside especially while using this acid.

Skin conditions such as hyperpigmentation from acne or melasma can become worse due to sun exposure and it is beneficial if you protect your skin and use the product, for better results.

Azelaic is a skin-friendly dicarboxylic acid that helps treat acne and several other skin-related issues. Due to the gentle nature of this acid, it is perfect for almost all skin types and safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Talk to health care professionals or dermatologists before starting this acid or if you have queries related to your skin. They may recommend treatments or a prescription-strength dose of this acid, whichever suits you and your skin type.