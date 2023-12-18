8 best makeup and skincare products for melasma to even out the skin 

Melasma is a common skin condition characterized by the development of brown or grayish-brown patches on the face, typically on the cheeks, forehead, nose, and upper lip. It predominantly impacts women and is frequently linked to hormonal changes, such as pregnancy or the use of birth control pills, along with exposure to the sun.

Melasma is not harmful or painful and occurs when there is an overproduction of melanin, the pigment responsible for skin color. There are several skincare products and makeup that individuals can use if they wish to conceal and manage melasma, providing a more even skin tone.

A comprehensive approach to managing melasma includes the use of sun protection with at least SPF 30, applying brightening Vitamin C serums, and using prescription retinoids under dermatological guidance. Hydroquinone, a skin-lightening agent, can also be used cautiously.

Best makeup and skincare products for Melasma to even out the skin

1) Glo Skin Beauty Liquid Foundation ($60)

Glo Skin Beauty Liquid Foundation is widely favored for its smooth application and long-lasting coverage. t has buildable coverage, a diverse shade range, and offers a dewy finish. However, some users may find it expensive, experience difficulty in color matching, and note that it may accentuate dry patches.

Glo Skin Beauty Liquid Foundation is available on the brand's official website, and Amazon.

Pros Cons Buildable coverage Highly priced Long-lasting

2) Colorescience Even Up Clinical Pigment Protector ($72)

Colorescience Even Up Clinical Pigment Protector is known for its multifaceted approach. It combines high SPF sun protection with a mineral-based formula that conceals and corrects pigmentation, providing an even skin tone and protection against further discoloration.

Colorescience Even Up Clinical Pigment Protector is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons Provides sun protection Limited shade range Mineral based formula

3) Makeup Forever Ultra HD Foundation ($45)

Makeup Forever Ultra HD Foundation is an excellent choice for melasma as it is made with a full coverage and long-lasting formula, which aids in effectively concealing hyperpigmentation. With a smooth, natural finish and a wide shade range, it provides a seamless look while addressing uneven skin tone.

Makeup Forever Ultra HD Foundation is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons High coverage Higher price Long-wearing formula

4) Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup ($40)

Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup is a highly regarded product for individuals with melasma due to its exceptional coverage and long-lasting formula. Specifically designed for the body, it provides a smooth, even skin tone for a glowing appearance.

The product's buildable coverage and water-resistant properties make it a reliable choice for camouflaging hyperpigmentation on various areas of the skin. Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons High coverage Can feel heavy Long-lasting Limited shade range Buildable application

5) Paula's Choice Boost 10% Azelaic Acid Booster Cream Gel ($39)

Paula's Choice Boost 10% Azelaic Acid Booster Cream Gel is an effective skincare product for melasma due to its high concentration of azelaic acid. Azelaic acid is known for its brightening properties, helping to reduce hyperpigmentation and even out skin tone. This product offers a lightweight, gel-based formula, making it suitable for various skin types.

Paula's Choice Boost 10% Azelaic Acid Booster Cream Gel is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Lightweight gel formula Potential for irritation Versatile

6) Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10% ($15.49)

Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10% is a standout skincare product due to its potent formula. Azelaic acid helps reduce hyperpigmentation, evens out skin tone, and minimizes the appearance of dark spots, making it an effective solution for individuals seeking to achieve a more balanced complexion.

Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10% is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Melasma reduction Initial irritation Anti-inflammatory properties

7) Glytone Enhance Brightening Complex ($82)

Glytone Enhance Brightening Complex is considered an effective skincare product for melasma due to its potent combination of ingredients, including glycolic acid and azelaic acid, known for its exfoliating and brightening properties. This product helps promote skin renewal, reduces hyperpigmentation, and evens out skin tone.

Glytone Enhance Brightening Complex is available on the brand's official website, and Amazon.

Pros Cons Professional-grade formula Potential irritation Effective brightening

8) CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum ($15)

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum is considered a top skincare product for melasma due to its potent combination of retinol, ceramides, and niacinamide. Retinol promotes cell turnover, reducing dark patches, while ceramides and niacinamide provide hydration and overall skin barrier support, contributing to a more even skin tone.

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum can be purchased via the brand's official website, Amazon, and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons Effective retinol formula Potential irritation Affordable

Combating melasma requires a holistic approach, incorporating both skincare and makeup products. Sun protection, brightening serums, and targeted treatments play a crucial role, while makeup products with full coverage and long-lasting formulas help enhance natural beauty.

It's essential to tailor one's skincare routine to their specific needs and consult skincare professionals for personalized advice on managing the condition effectively.