7 Best products from The Ordinary Skincare for acne

Healthy, flawless skin isn’t always a pricey process, especially with products from The Ordinary Skincare for acne. One may know the brand from #skinTok, but The Ordinary has been around the beauty block for many years. Those who’ve heard of the brand know about their slew of ultra-affordable, science-backed products.

With them all over TikTok and YouTube, this prompted the vegan, cruelty-free line to star in many skincare lovers’ routines. Understandably, with over 50 products to choose from the brand, it can be hard to know which one would work best for your skin concerns.

From cleansers to serums to masks, some of the best products from The Ordinary Skincare for acne is ideal for anybody regularly fighting breakouts, spots, and congestion.

The Ordinary Skincare for acne: 7 Products explored

Here we’ve curated the best products from The Ordinary Skincare for acne and oily skin types.

Glucoside Foaming Cleanser

Salicylic Acid Solution

100% Plant-Derived Squalane

Mandelic Acid + HA

Niacinamide + Zinc

Salicylic Acid Masque

Azelaic Acid suspension

1. Glucoside Foaming Cleanser

A cleanser that melts away excess oil without disrupting the moisture barrier is best for acne-prone skin, and plant-derived glucosides are great for that. Serving as mild surfactants, they deeply cleanse without being harsh on the skin.

The lightweight foaming formula, priced at $12.50, is best paired with a gentle cleansing oil to complete a double-cleansing routine for fresh, radiant skin.

2. Salicylic Acid 2% Solution

What acne-prone skin craves is a pore-clearing serum to deal with congestion. Salicylic acid is great for that with its exfoliating properties, helping to break down oil and dead skin cells to help unclog blocked pores. Paired with squalane, this is a serum that reduces congestion while keeping the skin quenched with moisture.

Additionally, witch hazel as an astringent improves inflammation and reduces bacteria on the skin, preventing future breakouts. Priced at $7 on Sephora, apply The Ordinary skincare for acne on either problematic areas or all over the face as part of your morning and evening skincare regimen.

3. 100% Plant-Derived Squalane

Squalane is a star skincare ingredient for being deeply hydrating while also controlling sebum production, which makes it the best The Ordinary skincare for acne.

Breakout-prone skin is usually oily and squalane is a great way to melt away excessive grease. If the skin needs hydration without feeling like oil is slathered on the surface, this product, priced at $10 on Sephora, works like a normal moisturizer.

4. Mandelic Acid 10% + HA

Mandelic acid is an all-time favorite for skin dealing with both acne and sensitivity. It gently exfoliates without irritating. Powerful antibacterial properties help control bacteria that can trigger acne breakouts while brightening effects deal with post-acne dark spots, resulting in clearer, more radiant skin.

An acne-busting serum, get the best The Ordinary skincare for acne for $7 on Sephora.

5. Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

For breakout-prone skin types whose complexions fall on the sensitive side, consider this product from The Ordinary skincare for acne. Niacinamide may be known for brightening the skin and improving pore size, but it also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which in other words, is great for combatting breakouts.

This multi-functional player in an acne-friendly beauty routine is priced at $5.90 on Ulta.

Read more: Best niacinamide serums for blemish control

6. Salicylic Acid 2% Masque

Salicylic acid is hailed for fighting acne, but that’s not all it can do. It also clears out whiteheads, blackheads, and clogged pores with the help of charcoal and clay in this decongesting mask. It can be used as a bi-weekly face mask to get a clearer complexion.

The face mask, priced at $9 on Ulta, effectively smoothes skin texture with the additional beta hydroxy acid.

Read more: Korean gel face masks to try for instantly renewed skin

7. Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%

Hyperpigmentation and uneven texture can persist long after acne has healed. Azelaic acid in a lightweight cream formula from The Ordinary quickly absorbs into the skin, improving the look of post-acne dark spots and texture.

The cream-like suspension that helps avoid future breakouts, priced at $7.90 on Ulta, has anti-inflammatory properties, killing acne-causing bacteria on the skin.

Read more: Best Korean products for acne scars

These products from The Ordinary Skincare for acne have promising results, but not all products are suitable for all skin types. Hence, one must always patch test to avert risks of allergies and severe reactions.

If no redness, itching, or irritation occurs, then you may have just found the best The Ordinary Skincare products for acne for your regimen.