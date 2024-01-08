Is rosehip oil good for the skin? Ways to add it to your skincare

The seeds of the rosehip fruit are used to make rosehip oil. Given its high antioxidant concentration, it might help treat a variety of skin diseases. It might be useful as an oil for cleaning and removing makeup.

Because of its potential health and skincare benefits, this oil has been utilized for generations. The nutritional and medicinal qualities of the oil are largely preserved during the extraction process by cold-pressing the seeds.

Rosehips can be used in creams, powders, and teas, while oil-based treatments are the most widely available.

What makes rosehip oil good for the skin?

Rose hip oil is extracted from rosehip fruits. (Image via Unsplash/ Priscilla Du Preez)

Rosehip oil is a popular skincare ingredient for the following reasons:

1) Rich in fatty acids

Omega-3 and omega-6, two necessary fatty acids that are vital for keeping good skin, are found in this oil. The hydration, suppleness, and general function of the epidermal barrier are all aided by these fatty acids.

2) Vitamin C

Vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps shield the skin from damage caused by free radicals, is found naturally in this oil. In addition, vitamin C contributes to the creation of collagen, which firms the skin and lessens the visibility of wrinkles and fine lines.

3) Anti-inflammatory

The oil's anti-inflammatory qualities are useful for reducing redness and irritation of the skin. This means that it might be beneficial for ailments like dermatitis and eczema.

4) Scar Reduction

This oil is well-known for its capacity to lessen hyperpigmentation and the appearance of scars. It encourages skin renewal, which may help to create a more even and smoother skin tone.

5) Moisturizing properties

It is a great option for skin moisturizing because it is lightweight and quickly absorbed. It keeps the skin supple and soft by assisting in the retention of moisture.

6) Anti-aging

This oil may be an ally in the fight against aging symptoms such as wrinkles and fine lines because it contains vital fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamin C.

Adding rosehip oil to skincare routine

This oil is good for skin. (Image via Unsplash/ Katherine Hanlon)

This wondrous oil can be added to the skincare routine in the following ways:

Face moisturizer: Apply rosehip oil as a facial moisturizer as part of your regular skincare regimen. Apply a few drops of rosehip oil on your face and gently massage it into your skin after cleansing.

Combining with moisturizer: You can use a small amount of this oil in your daily moisturizing routine. This is a fantastic method to increase the level of moisture in your current skincare products.

Serum: You can use this oil as a serum by using it in place of or in addition to your moisturizer. The purpose of serums is to apply potent active substances to the skin.

DIY face masks: For extra advantages, add this oil to your DIY face masks. For a revitalizing mask, combine it with other skincare components like yogurt, honey, or aloe vera.

Is rosehip oil good for eczema?

Rosehip oil is recommended for eczema. (Image via Unsplash/ Christin Hume)

People with eczema have extremely dry skin and skin that is deficient in important fatty acids. This can result in cracking, itching, and flaking as well as tight, dry, and scaly skin.

The pH balance of rose hip oil is 5.1, which is comparable to the natural oil that our skin produces. Because of its high essential fatty acid content, it forms a thin occlusive film on the skin's surface that traps moisture and keeps the skin from drying out and becoming scaly. Furthermore, its anti-inflammatory qualities aid in preventing recurrent infections.

Rose hip oil minimizes future scarring that may result from prolonged scratching by repairing damaged skin tissue and increasing suppleness. It also works well to make older scars look better.