7 Best Korean face oils for dry skin

Korean face oils are fantastic not only for nourishing the skin, but also for treating skin conditions like dryness. For a complexion that looks dehydrated, flaky, or dull with the skin barrier damaged, incorporating face oils into the daily routine can do wonders. Plus, face oils can give an instant glowy finish.

While it’s commonly believed that facial oils clog pores, Korean face oils use non-comedogenic ingredients. Some favorites are camellia oil, argan, almond, carrot seed, calendula, and rosehip oils. These oils won’t clog the pores and easily absorb into the skin, giving it nutrition and an effortless glow.

7 Best Korean face oils

For individuals looking for face oils for their beauty regime, we’ve rounded up seven of the best from Korean brands that may help achieve that hydrated, Korean glass skin.

Haruharu Rice Face Oil

COSRX Retinol Oil

Pyunkang Yul Oil

ISOI Pure Face Oil

TonyMoly Premium Black Tea Oil

Rovectin Essentials Barrier Repair Face Oil

Benton Let’s Carrot Oil

1. Haruharu Rice Face Oil

Key ingredients: black rice bran, camellia, jojoba, macadamia, sweet almond

Price: $32 (Haruharu)

This is an ultra-nourishing face oil from Haruharu Wonder made of a plant-derived five-oil blend that moisturizes and protects the skin. While rich, this Korean face oil is fast-absorbing and won’t leave the skin with a heavy or greasy feeling. It’s suitable for use for all skin types.

Meanwhile, patented Ultra Deep Technology ensures active ingredients go deep into the skin for full absorption.

2. COSRX Retinoil Oil

Key ingredient: 0.5% pure retinol

Price: $27 (COSRX)

Fortified with 0.5% retinol oil, this product promises powerful anti-aging care. Skincare enthusiasts using this product can benefit from reduced fine lines and wrinkles, firmer skin, and a more youthful-looking complexion.

Moreover, it has plant-derived squalane to help with irritation along with Tocotrienol for extra aging and skin damage care.

Read more: 5 Dermalogica products for anti-aging

3. Pyunkang Yul Oil

Key ingredients: geranium, rosehip leaf, jojoba, bergamot, lemon, shea butter, rosemary, lavender

Price: $19 (Pyunkang Yul)

Fortified with 100% plant-based natural oils, this face oil penetrates deep into the skin for intense hydration and moisture without stickiness. The oil blend is also rich in antioxidants that help with skin elasticity.

Made only with eight ingredients, the Pyunkang Yul oil doesn’t block pores or cause any skin problems even for the most sensitive skin types. Instead, a thick rich oil blend delivers a healthy skin glow from the inside.

4. ISOI Pure Face Oil

Key ingredients: jojoba, camellia, grape seed

Price: $48 (ISOI)

Featuring 12 plant-based oils, this Korean face oil from ISOI fortifies the skin’s natural moisture barrier. The rich but non-greasy texture melts into the skin when applied. It delivers instant hydration, leaving the skin with a fresh, dewy glow.

And with its moisture barrier support, this face oil also cocoons the skin. It keeps the moisture locked in to prevent future dryness.

Read more: 7 Best Korean night creams for oily skin types

5. TonyMoly Premium Black Tea Oil

Key ingredients: black tea ferment, olive, sweet almond, macadamia, sunflower seed, camellia, tea tree

Price: $48 (TonyMoly)

TonyMoly Black Tea (Image via @tonymolycanada/ Instagram)

Rich in antioxidants and vitamins, dry and sensitive skin can benefit from this facial oil’s gentle emulsifying nourishment. It’s fortified with a 20% black tea ferment that provides hydration and anti-aging care. Meanwhile, rich plant-based oils further nourish and soften the skin.

Designed as a multi-tasking skincare product, this face oil can be used all over the body and hair too.

6. Rovectin Essentials Barrier Repair Face Oil

Key ingredients: Tocopherol, neroli, squalane

Price: $30 (Rovectin)

This Korean face oil from Rovectin absorbs quickly to moisturize, restore, and repair dry and dull skin. Made with restorative antioxidants, it transforms damaged skin barrier into a more youthful, glowing complexion.

The face oil can be used alone or layered with other skincare and makeup products with its non-sticky finish.

7. Benton Let’s Carrot Oil

Key ingredients: carrot, beta-carotene, tocopherol

Price: $20 (Soko Glam)

Rich and silky in texture, this multi-use face oil is surprisingly quick-absorbing. No greasy residue left on the skin when applied. Moreover, the antioxidant-rich formula is designed to help all skin types, from dry to acne and blemish-prone skin.

And with carrot as a key ingredient, it’s unsurprising to find this oil with a luscious slightly orange color.

Read more: 7 Best Korean toners for acne

It’s simple to incorporate Korean face oils into an individual’s skincare regime. Generally, it’s used at nighttime after water-based products and before cream-based skincare products.

Alternatively, Korean face oils can be used in a beauty routine in many other ways. For example, a few drops can be added to a moisturizer, foundation, or BB cream for extra nourishment and a glowy finish.

Read more: 7 Best Korean CC creams for oily skin