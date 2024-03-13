Retinol vs retinoid for skin: Benefits and drawbacks

Retinol and retinoid for skin can be found in many products stocked up and down in most skincare aisles, dubbed the dynamic wrinkle-fighting duo that can transform visibly aging skin into a smooth, youthful-looking complexion. Both being anti-aging skincare staples and both derived from vitamin A, they are often thrown around interchangeably.

But while retinol and retinoid are similar, they are not identical. They do the same things but they are not the same—more like cousins and not clones. Retinoid is a catch-all term for vitamin A derivatives, whereas retinol is a specific type of retinoid.

While retinol is common in general over-the-counter skincare formulas that are gentle for everyday use, retinoid for skin, however, typically describe more potent OTC and prescription products. The two largely differ in strength and effectiveness, which we will explore in this article.

What is retinoid for skin?

Retinoid is a preformed vitamin A, a derivative that is ready to use by the body—it doesn’t need to be broken down for the body to use it and for it to be effective. It’s an antioxidant with a stellar reputation as a wrinkle-buster by promoting collagen growth on the skin, which fades wrinkles over time.

However, fading lines and wrinkles only scratch what retinoids can do for the complexion. This skincare powerhouse lightens pigmentation and dark spots and increases cell turnover to improve the skin’s texture.

Some retinoids also help unclog pores to abolish acne and blemishes, like retinoids, or calm inflammation and regular skin cell growth like tazarotene, which helps manage psoriasis symptoms. While some OTC skincare products feature retinoids, most powerful retinoids are only available by prescription.

Pros and cons of retinoid for skin

Using a retinoid on skin offers multiple benefits, such as:

While the strength of a retinoid product depends on the percentage of the active ingredient used, it’s generally more potent. And that makes it more effective for dealing with stubborn skin woes like hyperpigmentation.

Retinoids may be right for those suffering from severe acne breakouts and scarring as their high concentration will boost cell turnover quicker and deliver faster results.

Retinoids also have some drawbacks:

It's not best for use for those with dry, sensitive, or sun damaged skin.

Because of its potency, using retinoid for skin can lead to several side effects, including dryness, redness, and irritation, which is why microdosing retinoid products is important when starting.

What is retinol in skincare?

A subtype of retinoid, retinol is often the vitamin A derivative used in many OTC skincare products in concentrations of 0.5 to 1%. It’s more granular than retinoids and typically takes a considerably longer process before it becomes effective in skincare.

In OTC retinol skincare products, retinol is in ester forms, which needs to be degraded into active retinoic acid, hence, a weaker potency.

Pros and cons of retinol for skin

The benefits of retinol include:

Retinol skincare products are relatively gentle, making it an excellent jumping-off point for individuals wanting to incorporate the ingredients into their skincare routines.

Because it’s less harsh on the skin, using retinol in a skincare regimen causes fewer side effects.

Some of the drawbacks of retinol include:

It's not potent enough for dealing with stubborn issues like hyperpigmentation and acne breakouts.

OTC retinol has fewer active ingredients, so it may take a longer time and consistent use to see visible results.

Retinol vs. retinoid for skin: What are the differences?

Both retinol and retinoid for skin are forms of vitamin A, a skincare superstar that helps prevent sun damage and protect collagen in the dermis, helping fade common skin woes from sun spots and uneven tone to visible fine lines and wrinkles. Where retinol and retinoid for the skin differ comes down to strength.

Usually, the gentler retinol is more tolerated by the skin, offering a perfect solution for those who want to try the ingredient but have a slightly dry or more sensitive skin type, while retinoid’s high potency gives a faster improvement for complexions suffering from severe acne or aging signs.

Key takeaways

Choosing between retinol and retinoid for the skin comes down to what the skin can tolerate. For those with dry or sensitive skin, retinol is ideal as it’s gentler and causes less side effects. Those looking for a more potent version that can deliver faster and more powerful acne and anti-aging care may opt using retinoid for skin.

