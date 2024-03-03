Relief-boosting skincare products for psoriasis can help fight itchiness, dryness, flakiness, and redness. They deliver relief instantly. While not magical cures, these smartly formulated skincare products can treat or manage psoriasis symptoms.

They are celebrated for their skin-relief formulas. Find products featuring moisturizing and calming ingredients. They often include hydrating hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides. Salicylic acid is another star ingredient, which helps soften and exfoliate flaky skin. Products containing colloidal oatmeal are also good choices for psoriasis as they offer moisturizing effects and anti-inflammatory support.

When looking for the best skincare products for psoriasis, keep these A-list ingredients in mind.

Note: This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite products. Please let us know more in the comments.

8 Best skincare products for psoriasis symptoms

With ingredients that moisturize, address inflammation, and reduce itching, these are the best skincare products for psoriasis relief.

Gentle Cleanser from Cetaphil

Psoriasis Moisturizing Cream from CeraVe

Codex Beauty Antü Skin Barrier Moisturizer

Perricone MD Nourishing Moisturizer

Aveeno Moisturizing Lotion

Avène Soothing Eye Contour Cream

Curél Hydra Therapy Itch Defense

Gold Bond” Multi-Symptom Psoriasis Relief Cream

1. Cetaphil Gentle Cleanser

What psoriasis skin needs is a gentle formula and hydration. And this product gently cleanses while hydrating the skin. It makes sure to remove any impurities without ridding the skin of its natural oils. The gentle cleansing formula preserves the skin’s moisture barrier, especially for reactive and sensitive skin and contains niacinamide, panthenol, and glycerin that provide hydration.

Price: $11.99 (Ulta)

2. CeraVe Psoriasis Moisturizing Cream

This moisture cream delivers calming relief for dry and flaky psoriasis skin. It has salicylic and lactic acids to soften scaling and thicken skin along with niacinamide to calm the skin after gentle exfoliation.

Rounding up the deeply moisturizing formula are three essential ceramides, which preserve the skin’s barrier and prevent further psoriasis flare-ups.

Price: $16.99 (Amazon)

Read more: 7 Best salicylic acid moisturizers

3. Codex Beauty Antü Skin Barrier Moisturizer

For dry skin that is also reactive and sensitive, like most psoriasis-prone skin, this skin barrier moisturizer delivers all-in-one hydration. It restores the damaged skin barrier while defending the skin against pollution and refining the pores overnight.

Antioxidant-packed AntüComplex and hyaluronic acid revive even the most sensitive, dull, and dry skin.

Price: $45 (Codex Labs)

4. Perricone MD Barrier Repair Nourishing Moisturizer

This hydrating and ultra-restorative skincare product is specially designed to visibly reduce redness and boost the skin’s moisture barrier. It leaves dry, blemish-prone, and psoriasis-prone skin soothed, conditioned, and healthy. The velvety texture packs peptides, ceramides, and mushroom extracts that deeply moisturize while improving the skin’s overall complexion.

The hypoallergenic clean formula also works excellently in warding off any sensitivities.

Price: $75 (Perricone MD)

Read more: 11 Best lotion for dry skin

5. Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion

While rich, this moisturizing formula delivers immediate psoriasis relief with its fast-absorbing blend of skin-nourishing oils and butter. Triple oat formula with shea butter creates a non-comedogenic solution to chafed, chapped, and cracked skin.

However, the active ingredient dimethicone is the star. It delivers effective and long-lasting moisture and skin-soothing benefits.

Price: $17.49 (Amazon)

6. Avène Soothing Eye Contour Cream

This cream delivers immediate soothing relief for psoriasis-prone skin dealing with irritated, sensitive, and ultra-dry eye areas. Featuring hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, chamomile, and Avène thermal spring water, it provides intense hydration with antioxidant protection.

This eye cream soothes under-eye irritation, dryness, and puffiness and is best used twice daily.

Price: $32 (Avène)

7. Curél Hydra Therapy Itch Defense

With a water-activated formula, this moisturizer delivers immediate, intense hydration. It provides relief to dry and flaky psoriasis-prone skin with a soothing, non-greasy feel.

With oatmeal extract, vitamin E, and advanced ceramide complex, it retains moisture to prevent dryness and flakiness from returning.

Price: $14.98 (Amazon)

8. Gold Bond: Multi-Symptom Psoriasis Relief Cream

This medicated cream relieves psoriasis symptoms, featuring seven moisturizers and three vitamins. It has 3% salicylic acid that gently softens, lifts, and clears away flakes while helping reduce swelling and inflammation.

The maximum strength formula also includes ceramides, pro-vitamin D, and gluconolactone to hydrate and prevent moisture loss.

Price: $9.97 (Amazon)

Get these skincare products for psoriasis at the mentioned price tags from the official websites of the brand or stores like Ulta and Amazon.

Take note that these over-the-counter skincare products for psoriasis are not magical cure-all products, especially for severe cases of the chronic inflammatory skin condition.

Read more: 10 Anti-fungal shampoos to help with flaking and itching