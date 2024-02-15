10 Popular anti-fungal shampoos to help with flaking and itching

Anti-fungal shampoos, having specific formulations at their base, are designed to treat general scalp problems. And that includes flaking, itching, and dryness.

The secret? Ketoconazole is among the popular base ingredients in these specialized shampoos. It kills and prevents fungi. Another option is zinc pyrithione, an antifungal and antibacterial agent.

Shampoos with tea tree oil are another preference as they have antifungal and anti-inflammatory effects. Aloe Vera and Ichthammol-containing shampoos also provide scalp-soothing effects that help reduce flaking and itching.

10 Popular anti-fungal shampoos

Itchy and flaky scalp can take out someone's self-confidence. Hence, the team curated antifungal shampoos to transform anyone’s hair care game and bring out healthy, luscious tresses.

Nizoral Anti-dandruff shampoo

ProBliva Anti-fungal shampoo

Neutrogena T/Sal shampoo

Medicated Shampoo from MG217

Seborrheic Dermatitis shampoo by pHat

Paul Mitchell Special shampoo with Tea Tree

DHS Zinc shampoo

Tea Tree shampoo by Maple Holistics

Harry’s Anti-Dandruff shampoo

Botanic Hearth Tea Tree shampoo

Biolage Anti-Dandruff shampoo

1. Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

As the only OTC shampoo with ketoconazole, this shampoo has a powerful formula for problematic scalp conditions. It controls itching, scaling, and flaking. It combines the anti-dandruff abilities of ketoconazole with a salon-tested gentle formula.

People desiring a soothed, clear scalp can consider using this anti-fungal shampoo once or twice a week.

Base ingredient: ketoconazole

Price: $15.09 (Amazon)

2. ProBliva Anti-fungal Shampoo

ProBliva’s anti-fungal shampoo could be the next holy grail essential for anyone who has an itchy, scaly scalp and wants a clean, natural hair care routine. By using naturally derived oils, this shampoo takes care of irritated, flaky, and itchy scalps. These natural oils keep the pores clean and help boost scalp health.

Base ingredients: coconut oil, jojoba oil, emu oil

Price: $24.90 (ProBliva)

3. Neutrogena T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo

Designed for safe daily use, this therapeutic shampoo controls dandruff and itching caused by crusty scalp buildup and psoriasis. Loaded with 3% salicylic acid, it keeps the scalp healthy even hours after rinsing off the shampoo.

The gentle and clear formula has no added color or fragrance, making it safe to use even for the most sensitive scalp.

Base ingredient: salicylic acid

Price: $6.99 (Neutrogena)

4. MG217 Psoriasis Medicated Conditioning Shampoo

This anti-fungal shampoo fights irritation, itching, scaling, and scalp redness with 3% coal tar. It sheds dead skin cells and controls future buildup by slowing down cell growth. With these effects, scaling and dryness are reduced.

With a maximum strength formula, those dealing with Seborrheic dermatitis, psoriasis, and severe dandruff can experience relieved symptoms.

Base ingredient: coal tar

Price: $18.48 (Amazon)

5. pHat 5.5 Shampoo

Those desiring a gentle and non-irritating type of hair care can consider this anti-fungal shampoo their new holy-grail hair care staple.

pHat 5.5 treats hair and scalp with a salon-like solution using aloe vera. It clears flaking, itching, and redness with a nourishing formula. Meanwhile, coconut oil provides antibacterial care and manuka honey keeps the hair shiny and moisturized long after shampooing.

Base ingredients: aloe vera, coconut oil, manuka honey

Price: $18 (pHat 5.5)

6. Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo

With tea tree as the star ingredient, this shampoo washes away impurities and buildup that cause itchiness, scales, and redness. It leaves the hair clean, fresh, and full of vitality.

Meanwhile, additional lavender and peppermint further invigorate locks and leave the hair smelling great.

Base ingredients: tea tree, peppermint oil, lavender oil

Price: $8 (Paul Mitchell)

7. Maple Holistics Tea Tree Shampoo

This anti-fungal shampoo, enhanced with tea tree oil, leaves the scalp feeling hydrated and clear, leading to healthy, thick hair. It eliminates fungus and breaks down dead skin cells before they can cause dandruff.

Meanwhile, keratin and other botanical extracts like rosemary and argan oil nourish the hair from root to tip.

Base ingredients: tea tree, keratin, rosemary oil, argan oil

Price: $12.95 (Maple Holistics)

8. Harry’s Anti-Dandruff 2-in-1 Shampoo

Anybody desiring to simplify their hair care regime can consider this 2-in-1 solution from Harry’s. Using 1% zinc pyrithione as the base ingredient, it gently exfoliates on the first use. It provides impressive instant scalp soothing relief from itchiness and scaling.

Aloe vera and tea tree oil leave the scalp and hair refreshed while lavender keeps locks smelling great.

Base ingredients: zinc pyrithione, aloe vera, tea tree oil

Price: $14.59 (Amazon)

9. Botanic Hearth Tea Tree Shampoo

Using 100% pure tea tree oil, this shampoo takes care of itchy, red, and flaky scalp while strengthening the hair roots. This is a sulfate-free anti-fungal shampoo that doesn’t wear the hair down. It’s also suitable for all hair types.

Additional rosemary, peppermint, and Tocopherol further nourish the scalp and hair.

Base ingredients: tea tree oil, aloe vera, peppermint oil

Price: $16.95 (Botanic Hearth)

10. Biolage Scalp Sync Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Gentle but effective, this shampoo helps eliminate dandruff symptoms. It treats itchiness and flaking using active zinc pyrithione. It deeply cleanses and exfoliates without stripping.

Additional mint leaf ingredients further calms and protects the scalp, supporting healthier scalp condition and hair growth.

Base ingredients: zinc pyrithione, mint leaf extract

Price: $24 (Amazon)

Some anti-fungal shampoos lead to temporary dryness for the scalp and hair. To help avoid this, consider following up with a moisturizing conditioner or treatment after shampooing.

For those with a history of allergies, it’s recommended to do a patch test before using the shampoo on the scalp.

