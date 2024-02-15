Best of The Ordinary haircare: 7 Best hair products to try for healthy tresses

The Ordinary haircare launched in 2022 promises affordable yet effective products. While it is known as a major brand for skincare products, its long-awaited haircare range is quickly gaining popularity in the haircare scene.

The primary collection includes shampoo, conditioner, and a scalp treatment serum. It's a complete daily haircare set for cleansing, conditioning, and hydration, although each item can also be used as a standalone product. Its formulas are minimalistic, only using ingredients targeting specific hair and scalp needs.

In addition, other existing products from the brand are just as beneficial for hair as they are for skin. Their oil-free, silicone-free, and alcohol-free haircare products have never made achieving healthy, voluminous tresses easier.

7 Best hair products from The Ordinary haircare line

Whether you've been a loyal customer of The Ordinary skincare or are hearing about it for the first time, The Ordinary haircare line offers products designed for all hair types. Here are 7 best hair products from The Ordinary:

Sulphate 4% Cleanser

Behentrimonium Chloride 2% Conditioner

Multi-Peptide Serum

Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner

Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA

100% Plant-Derived Squalane

100% Cold Pressed Virgin Marula Oil

1) Sulphate 4% Cleanser

Gentle but effective, this hair cleanser for all hair types from The Ordinary haircare collection removes dirt, oil, and product buildup without drying. It is also safe to use on colored hair and will not strip away hair dye with its low-foaming formula.

Key ingredient: Sodium laureth sulfate

Price: $9.20 (The Ordinary)

2. Behentrimonium Chloride 2% Conditioner

This creamy conditioner from The Ordinary haircare smoothes out tresses from roots to tips without weighing the hair down. It approaches haircare with a minimalistic ingredient list. The formula avoids the bulky filler ingredients in most hair conditioners. With behentrimonium chloride as the star ingredient, it conditions, detangles, and moisturizes all hair types.

Key ingredient: Behentrimonium chloride

Price: $9.20 (The Ordinary)

3. Multi-Peptide Serum

It is specially formulated for hair density. This lightweight water-based serum promises fuller, healthier-looking hair. It supports the scalp with peptide technologies and plant-based extracts to target thinning hair concerns. Three key proprietary ingredients—Redensyl, Procapil, and Baicapil- work synergistically to increase blood flow to the scalp and improve hair density.

Key ingredients: Caffeine, peptides, Camellia sinensis

Price: $22.80 (The Ordinary)

4. Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner

A go-to for gentle skin exfoliation, this toner from The Ordinary is not only for skin health. Fortified with 7% glycolic acid, it has exfoliating benefits for the scalp, helping get rid of impurities, dead skin, and buildup. Using this exfoliating toner once or twice a week can help target concerns like an oily scalp, itchiness, or dandruff.

Key ingredient: Glycolic acid

Price: $13 (Sephora)

5. Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA

Lightweight with a milky formula, this serum enriches the scalp with hydration to help ease dryness and discomfort. Key ingredients hyaluronic acid, squalane, and NMF all inject hydration and moisture into the call to support its barrier function. It is the best The Ordinary haircare product for those dealing with a dry or flaky scalp.

Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, squalane, Natural Moisturizing Factors (NMF)

Price: $14.70 (The Ordinary)

6. 100% Plant-Derived Squalane

This product is a lightweight plant-derived solution that supports scalp hydration and a healthy moisture barrier. It treats hair dryness, no matter the hair or skin type. And while rich in texture, the oil-like serum is fast-absorbing and doesn't leave a sticky residue. It can also be used as a hair oil to give the tresses a shiny boost.

Key ingredient: Squalane

Price: $10.40 (The Ordinary)

7. 100% Cold Pressed Virgin Marula Oil

It is another hydrating oil-like serum from The Ordinary haircare collection, fortified with cold-pressed unrefined Marula oil. The antioxidant-rich hair serum is a multitasking supplement that helps restore the scalp's moisture levels and combat free radical damage. It doesn't leave the scalp and hair with a greasy residue. It can be used as a hair oil to smoothen flyaways and soften tresses.

Key ingredient: Unrefined Marula oil

Price: $11.40 (The Ordinary)

These are the best products from The Ordinary haircare collection for anybody desiring to level up their haircare regime. Everyone can benefit from these haircare formulas, from fine to medium to thick hair and straight to wavy to curly and kinky.

Get The Ordinary haircare products from the official website or stores like Sephora and Amazon.

