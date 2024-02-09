Top hair care brands to try in 2024: Melanin Haircare, Mielle, and other brands explored

2024’s top hair care brands bring improved formulas and new products for a range of hair types and textures.

Whether one has long or short, fine or thick, or natural or color-treated hair, everyone shares the same goal: a beautiful and healthy mane. And these hair care brands bring carefully crafted products and formulas to leave hair feeling stronger, fuller, and more manageable than ever.

Hence, we decided to put together the top hair care brands leading the hair industry in 2024. This list includes the must-try products, both classic favorites and new hair care items - a blend of each type to restock the shower.

Top hair care brands to try in 2024

From underrated hair care brands that have found popularity and success with their sustainable formula to cult classics, we’re bringing you a list of the top hair care brands to try in 2024. And their best products to spend money on.

Melanin Haircare

High-quality products, safe ingredients, and healthy hair results are some of the defining features of Melanin Haircare. Their products are designed for everyone and for every hair type. Every ingredient used in Melanin Haircare products, whether natural or synthetic, is EWG certified, perfect for clean hair care seekers.

One of their star products, the Plumping Deep Conditioner is 2023 Essence’s Best in Black Beauty awardee. Other products to try from the brand include:

Multi-Use Pure Oil Blend ($14)

Twist-Elongating Style Cream ($20)

Mielle Organics

Mielle Organics was launched in 2014. Since then, it has carved out a special place in the natural hair community. It has a reputation for providing affordable hair care products crafted from quality organic ingredients. Their formula promises not to disrupt the body’s natural balance, making it one of the top hair care brands to try in 2024 for clean hair care fans.

Their star product, the Rosemary Mint strengthening hair masque, is a mega holy grail for curly to coarse hair textures. However, all hair types can benefit from the product’s deep conditioning and strengthening benefits from rosemary’s biotin, and coconut oil.

Other products to try:

Rosemary Clarifying Sugar Scalp Scrub ($9.99)

Babassu Oil & Mint Deep Conditioner ($13.99)

Rice Water Hair Moisturizing Milk ($9.99)

Amika

With 10 different collections of hair care products for all hair types, textures, and styling preferences, Amika focuses on offering a little something for everyone. Famous for its formula which is free from over 1300 questionable chemicals, it’s one of the top hair care brands to try in 2024 for all clean beauty fans.

Best products to try from this top brand:

The Kure Bond Repair Shampoo ($28)

Dream Routine Hair Mask ($32)

Planet Perk Up Dry Shampoo ($15)

Surface Hair

The brand’s line of hair care items is composed of specialized products. Whether one is dealing with damaged, color-treated, or frizzy hair, Surface Hair has a salon-quality product to fit every hair’s needs.

Their new-to-the-market product, Blowout High Gloss Rinse, promises a quick in-salon treatment for all hair types. Other products of this brand that one can try out include:

Trinity Shampoo ($40)

Bassu Moisture Conditioner ($40.57)

Curls Frizz Free Spray Gel ($35)

One way to find the top hair care brands to try in 2024 is to research their product collections and offers. Pick a brand that has all your hair care must-have products, whose uses range from hydrating to strengthening and adding shine to hair. It is also important to pick the top hair care brands and product lines that work with one’s specific hair texture.

