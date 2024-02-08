Brightening eye masks are the perfect solution to dealing with puffiness and dark circles caused by insufficient rest. Bad lifestyle choices, such as eating processed and salty food, smoking, or drinking alcohol, can all contribute to these symptoms.

Eye masks help to tackle under-eye concerns like inflammation, fine lines, and puffiness. Brightening eye masks are specially designed to fit the under-eye area and come in different types. Some are enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to hydrate and brighten the skin.

However, one should remember that brightening eye masks are great for prevention, but they are not a cure. It’s best to use them with the right expectations, but they offer a relaxing start to the day.

7 Brightening eye masks for a rejuvenated look

When waking up tired with dark circles and puffy eyes, applying a brightening eye mask helps brighten the skin. They are the perfect quick pick-me-up for a luxurious and relaxing treatment.

Drmtlgy brightening eye masks

24K Gold under-eye treatment mask

Skyn Iceland hydrocool firming eye gel pads

Peter Thomas Roth 24K gold hydra-gel eye patches

Yes to cucumbers depuffing under-eye masks

Joanna Vargas anti-aging gel eye mask

BeautifEYE brightening eye masks

1. Drmtlgy brightening eye masks

Drmtlgy brightening eye masks (image via Amazon)

These eye masks are an amalgam of ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and caffeine. They are refreshing and rejuvenate the under-eye area within 15 minutes. They have a cooling and hydrating effect on the under-eye area, which reduces puffiness. It is best to chill them in the refrigerator for the best effect.

it is approved by dermatologists and is safe for all skin types. It has a clean formula and is cruelty-free. These eye masks are available on the brand's official website for $44 and for $47.95 at Amazon and Walmart.

2. 24K Gold under-eye treatment mask

24K Gold under-eye treatment mask (image via Hollywood gold)

Each box of these brightening eye masks contains 12 packs of two transparent crystal collagen masks, comprising only natural ingredients. These ingredients are quite similar to the composition of human skin. When placed under the eyes, body heat activates its absorption technology. The masks begin to dissolve and release nutrients and moisture, quickly absorbed by the skin.

About 2 mm thick, the crystal mask is down to about 1 mm thickness after 20 minutes of application. By then, 98 percent of the nutrients are absorbed by the skin. The skin is moisturized, appears brighter, and the pore size diminishes. These masks have antibacterial qualities that reduce redness and prevent irritation and breakouts.

Though expensive at $349, at the official product website, it is worth every cent you pay for it if you are looking for under eye hydration, depuffing, or an answer for wrinkles.

3. Skyn Iceland hydrocool firming eye gel pads

Skyn Iceland hydrocool firming eye gel pads (image via Amazon)

The Skyn Iceland eye gel pads works like a miracle for dark circles as they are fortified with ingredients like caffeine and green tea polyphenol. They minimize puffiness and brighten the under-eye area. They are devoid of silicones, fragrances, and parabens, making them safe for use. They plump and firm the under eye-skin by sealing in moisture in a matter of 10 minutes.

Extensin proteins and antioxidants in the formula help to firm and tone the skin, hexapeptide helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines, and Ginkgo biloba enhances blood flow and minimizes puffiness. Dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested, they are safe for sensitive skin. They are available at the official product website for $46 and at Amazon for $38.99.

4. Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Peter Thomas Roth 24K gold hydra-gel eye patches (image via Amazon)

These rich-looking and splendid brightening eye masks pamper the eyes with 24k gold as well as colloidal gold. These components serve to lift and firm the crepe-like skin of the eye area within 10 minutes. They contain hyaluronic acid and caffeine, which deeply moisturize the under-eye area and depuff the skin. The collagen complex also includes hydrolyzed collagen that reduces wrinkles, crow’s feet, and fine lines around the eye.

Anyone who had seen Cleopatra or wanted to look like she did opt for 24K gold because of its incredible anti-aging benefits long before most people even knew what it was. It firms up, brightens, calms the skin, and emanates a radiant opulent glow. Its gentle formulation is safe for all skins. These eye masks are sold in a jar with 30 pairs and can be bought at the official product website, Sephora, and Amazon for $75.

5. Yes to cucumbers depuffing under eye masks

Yes to cucumbers depuffing under eye masks (image via Amazon)

These eye masks are made of soothing 100 percent cotton and steeped in caffeine, evodia fruit, and cucumber extract, which fight dark circles. They are ideal for sensitive skin and reduce under eye puffiness in 10 minutes. They can be used before applying makeup or as a soothing treatment in the evening. Crafted with 95 percent natural ingredients, these vegan masks contain no parabens, SLS, or silicones.

For added hydration and cooling, keep the masks in the refrigerator for an extra cooling sensation. They are available for $13.49 at the product website and contain eight sets of soothing eye masks.

6. Joanna Vargas anti-aging gel eye mask

Joanna Vargas anti-aging gel eye mask (image via Amazon)

These anti-aging gel eye masks are designed to comfort, moisturize, and firm the under-eye skin. These gel masks contain highly concentrated ingredients that revitalize the eye area. This intense mask is filled with botanical active ingredients, like calming chamomile and algae, rich in chlorophyll that moisturize the skin deeply making it look fresh.

It also has hyaluronic acid that moistens the skin around the eye. Matrixyl 3000 imitates natural collagen and works with peptides to make the skin radiant. It soothes redness and irritation of the skin and visibly reduces wrinkles, under-eye bags, and sagging skin. It has a light floral scent and can be bought for $60 at the product website.

7. BeautifEYE brightening eye masks

BeautifEYE brightening eye masks (image via Amazon)

These hydrogel eye masks intensely hydrate the delicate under-eye area. With vitamin C, licorice, and ginseng, it gives vitality to skin and diminishes dark circles. Its gentle formula is suitable for all skin types because it contains no nasties like parabens and silicones. It is also vegan and not animal tested.

A pack has 30 pairs of eye masks and a spatula and is sold for $24 at Ulta Beauty, Target, and the official product website. It is also accessible at Amazon for $ 29.99.

The brightening eye masks are designed for when the eyes need a pick-me-up after work or when you have awoken after a late-night party. They moisturize the skin underneath the eyes and rejuvenate it. They also solve common issues such as puffiness, fine lines, or inflammation around the eyes.

These masks are also perfectly curved to sit underneath the eye area and are enriched with elements like vitamin C or hyaluronic acid.