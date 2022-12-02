What Are the Benefits of Collagen Peptides?

Collagen peptides are essential for the synthesis of connective tissues in the tendons, ligaments, skin, and muscles. Collagen has structural and functional roles, including providing strength to the skin and bones. There are 28 types of collagen, and the main types are listed below:

Type I: Type I collagen is found in all connective tissues.

Type I collagen is found in all connective tissues. Type ll: This type of collagen is found in joints and intervertebral discs in the spine.

This type of collagen is found in joints and intervertebral discs in the spine. Type lll: The third type of collagen is found in reticular fibers, in the skin, and in blood vessels.

The third type of collagen is found in reticular fibers, in the skin, and in blood vessels. Type lV: The fourth type of collagen is found in the kidneys, inner ear, and eye lens.

Naturally occurring collagen can be obtained from animal-based foods. Collagen peptides are also available as a supplement in the form of capsules and powders. This article discusses the benefits of collagen peptides and how to get them from the diet. Collagen peptides from foods are usually absorbed in the body, but they might not be as bioavailable as the ones available as supplements. You can check out here how collagen is good for your hair.

James DiNicolantonio @drjamesdinic Collagen is an underrated protein. It makes up your



1.Bones

2.Teeth

3. Skin

4. Hair

5.Nails

6.Organs

7.Arteries

8.Eyes



Pretty much your entire body. Collagen is an underrated protein. It makes up your 1.Bones2.Teeth3. Skin4. Hair5.Nails6.Organs7.Arteries8.EyesPretty much your entire body.

Experts recommend regular consumption of collage for better skin health. Collagen is one of the most underrated proteins. Marine fatty fish are among the best foods to eat for glowing skin and glossy hair.

Benefits of Collagen Peptides

Collagen from food or supplements can be beneficial for skin, joint, and bone health. Some of the benefits widely studied and reported are discussed here.

1. Skin Health

Collagen is essential for maintaining the elasticity and hydration of the skin. Consuming enough collagen can prevent dry skin and wrinkles.

Collagen peptides are also important for enabling other proteins, such as elastin and fibrillin, that play a role in maintaining the elasticity of cells in the body. Elasticity of skin is not only for cosmetic value but cells can perform proper metabolism only when they have adequate elasticity.

2. Bones and Joints

Consumption of collagen may help reduce the severity of osteoarthritis and joint pain. Taking collagen supplements can also promote the synthesis of collagen in the body. Collagen is an important component of cartilage, a connective tissue present inside the joints. It also prevents the degeneration of bones in osteoporosis. Collagen, when combined with cholecalciferol and calcium, can be extremely beneficial for the bones.

Check out these exercises you should do for better bone health.

3. Muscles

Collagen peptides promote muscle growth. It is also involved in the synthesis of creatine (a metabolite), which is involved in energy production in the muscle cells. Although collagen triggers muscle synthesis, it is not as effective as whey protein as it lacks adequate amounts of branched-chain amino acids.

4. Heart Health

Collagen plays a crucial role in the synthesis of vascular tissues, which can be beneficial for healthy blood circulation and thus prevent atherosclerosis. Blood vessel structure should be maintained for proper blood flow and these people experience improved blood pressure.

You can check out the benefits, food sources, and dosage of collagen, here.

Dosage and Safety of Collagen Products

Collagen should be taken twice daily for optimal results. Most products have a 20 g scoop. Dosage instructions on different products may vary, and these must be followed carefully.

Collagen peptides are usually isolated from bovine tissues, purified, and dried into powder form. Collagen can also be isolated from marine fish. For vegans, some collagen products have been developed from genetically engineered yeasts. However, it is not well known whether yeast-based collagen is as good as bovine or marine collagen.

Collagen supplements are relatively safe for most people. However, it is advisable to read the allergen information before buying any product. People with allergies to marine fish must not consume collagen obtained from marine sources.

Bottom Line

Collagen is one of the best supplements for skin, hair, and nails. However, many brands often exaggerate their claims to increase sales. Health claims related to weight loss, gut health, and brain health aren’t yet proven. It is advisable to take vitamin C along with collagen supplements for better absorption and results.

Collagen peptides isolated from animal sources might contain common allergens. Marine fish-sourced collagen might be unsafe for some allergic people. Naturally occurring collagen peptides can also be found in meat and eggs. People with pre-existing health conditions must consult their doctor before taking collagen supplements.

Poll : 0 votes