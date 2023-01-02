Vegan collagen can be produced using modern genetic engineering. Collagen is exclusively an animal protein and cannot be obtained from a plant-based diet. It can only be synthesized by an animal cell.

It's difficult for vegans to obtain collagen in a diet that's devoid of any animal-origin food. Modern science and biotechnology have now solved this problem and found a way to synthesize collagen using genetically modified bacteria and yeasts. In this article, we will discuss the health aspects and benefits of vegan collagen.

What is Collagen?

Collagen is important for joint and bone health (Image via Unsplash/Nino Liverani)

Collagen peptides are essential for the maintenance and synthesis of connective tissues in the tendons, ligaments, skin, and muscles.

It has structural and functional roles, including providing strength to the dermal tissues and bones. Broadly, there're 28 types of collagen, and the most important types are listed below:

Type I: This type of collagen is found in all connective tissues.

Naturally occurring collagen can only be found in animal-based foods. Collagen peptides are also available in the form of capsules and powders.

Most of these supplements are derived from bovine or marine sources. Vegan collagen produced using genetically modified yeats and bacteria has been gaining popularity recently.

How is Vegan Collagen Produced?

Bacteria P. pastoris is used by biotechnologists to produce collagen without the use of animal tissues. First, the genetic code or the DNA of collagen is introduced in the bacteria or yeast, which is followed by growing these cells in a proper growth media.

These microbes start producing vegan collagen themselves, and these peptides are collected for commercial use. Pepsin, a digestive enzyme, is added to the obtained peptides to arrange the collagen peptides into collagen molecules that have the exact structure of human collagen.

These peptides are then processed into capsules and powders for commercial use.

Benefits of Vegan Collagen

Collagen peptides obtained from food or supplements can be beneficial for skin, joint, and bone health. The evidence-based health benefits of collagen are listed below:

1) Skin Health

Collagen is essential for skin health (Image via Unsplash/Safia Shakil)

Collagen fibers are essential for maintaining the elasticity and hydration of skin. Consuming vegan collagen can have anti-aging benefits.

Collagen peptides also play an important role in the assimilation and function of other proteins, such as elastin and fibrillin. Both proteins play important roles in maintaining the elasticity of cells in the body and can make the skin look younger and hydrated.

2) Bones and Joints

It can be concluded from various research that the consumption of collagen may help reduce the severity of osteoarthritis and joint pain.

Taking vegan collagen supplements can also promote bone and joint health by initiating the synthesis of collagen in the body. Collagen peptides are an important component of cartilage, which is the connective tissue present between the joints.

It also prevents the degeneration of bones as we age. Vegan collagen supplements, when combined with vitamin D and calcium, can be extremely beneficial in improving bone density.

3) Heart Health

Collagen can improve blood circulation and heart health (Image via Unsplash/Jesse Orrico)

Collagen peptides are known to play a crucial role in the synthesis of arteries, veins, and capillaries, which is important for healthy blood circulation.

Vegan collagen might be able to prevent atherosclerosis in individuals following a plant-based diet. The health of vascular tissues in the body can also be beneficial in reducing high blood pressure.

Bottom Line

Vegan collagen produced from genetically modified microbes can be beneficial for vegans and vegetarians. However, most of these supplements are expensive and must be taken after proper advice from a health professional.

