Creatine: What Is It, When Should It Be Taken and Its Benefits

Creatine is a naturally produced compound in the human body. It is secreted by the liver and kidneys, and is later stored in muscle tissue. It comprises of three amino acids: methionine, arginine, and glycine. In natural sources, creatine is found in large amounts in red meat and seafood. As a supplement, creatine is largely marketed as creatine monohydrate.

Creatine monohydrate is an ergogenic aid. i.e., it improves performance. It is consumed primarily by exercisers looking to increase weight or muscle mass, strength, or improve performance.

In the body, creatine helps produce additional ATP, or adenosine triphosphate, which is the body’s primary energy fuel, by providing extra phosphagen. When broken down, the phosphagen releases energy.

When to take creatine?

If you have been progressing through your strength workouts at a steady pace but suddenly feel like you have hit a plateau, creatine might be a helpful aid to get you out of the slump. It is known to provide the most benefits to strength athletes with regards to increasing the number of repetitions or the weight that they can lift.

There are mixed reviews when it comes to the best time to take creatine - before or after a workout. While both windows come with their own benefits, it is ultimately up to you.

Most brands will advise that you consume creatine before your workout. This way, the compound is believed to provide more energy via ATP production during the workout, subsequently increasing the tolerance to lift heavier loads.

However, studies have also shown that consuming creatine immediately after a workout leads to a larger increase in muscle mass gradually. This is because the supplement is synthesized immediately into the muscles during muscle protein synthesis (MPS) which occurs when there is damage to the muscle fibers during strength training.

Creatine is an everyday supplement and can be consumed even on your rest days, just as you would still eat all your meals on rest days.

Benefits of taking creatine as a supplement

Although this compound is produced in the body naturally, it provides numerous benefits when consumed as a supplement.

Increases muscular strength and endurance

As it increases energy levels, supplementation allows for performing higher number of reps. The ability to endure more workload subsequently leads to higher strength levels. It is a popular way to increase loads.

Improves performance

The most significant change when starting to supplement with creatine is an improvement in athletic performance. This can be attributed to the facilitation of ATP, fuelling the body with more energy.

Boosts hypertrophy

Hypertrophy is the term given to the growth in muscle size. Creatine retains water within the body and stores it in muscle cells, making them appear bigger. In fact, it is this water retention that causes immediate weight gain when taking creatine at the start.

Promotes faster repair of muscles after damage

This can be attributed to its ability to build muscle. Post-workout muscle damage can be repaired faster with the consumption of creatine.

Retains muscle mass with age

Muscle mass depletes as our bodies grow older. Although not all of it can be saved, regular consumption of creatine helps retain some of this mass.

Creatine is a great supplement for anyone looking to maximize their potential during exercise. It is advised to consume the supplement in higher doses (about 15 to 20 mg) at the start, during the first 7 to 10 days, and then maintain it at the recommended dosage (3 to 5 mg) per day.

It is important to note that larger amounts of water are to be consumed when taking this supplement, as it can pool up in the kidneys and lead to kidney stones. Make sure you take your supplements regularly and stay safe!

