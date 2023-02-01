Do you know what causes dark circles under eyes? Well, as we age, it’s important to know the reason behind some of the changes that appear in the skin. While some can be resolved with proper hydration and sleep, others require professional help. So, it’s important to be wary about them, especially the common ones.

Before understanding what causes dark circles under the eyes, let’s quickly understand what these circles are. Dark circles are discolored shadows that appear under the eyes. They’re often dark in color, and in severe cases, dark circles can become extremely prominent.

What causes dark circles under eyes?

Lack of sleep (Photo via Unsplash/Shane)

Usually, dark circles under eyes is due to lack of sleep or extreme fatigue. Here’s a list of reasons why you may witness dark circles under the eyes:

Lack of sleep

Lack of sleep leads to fatigue that can cause dark circles under the eyes.

Genetics

Some individuals have genetic traits where the skin under the eye is prone to being darker or thinner. As a result, dark circles become more prominent.

Aging

As we age, our skin begins to lose collagen and starts thinning. That makes dark circles even more visible.

Pigmentation

If your skin experiences increased pigmentation, the dark curls under the eyes will become much more prominent.

Allergies

Hay fever and allergic reactions can result in dilation of blood vessels under the eyes. As a result, you can experience dark circles under the eyes.

Nasal congestion

When you have nasal congestion, the blood can pool under the eyes. That can make your dark circles much more prominent because of the dark appearance it will create.

What deficiency causes dark circles?

Vitamins (Photo via Unsplash/Diana Polekhina)

There are other deficiencies that can lead to dark circles appearing under the eyes.

Iron deficiency

Vitamin K

Vitamin B12

Vitamin C

How to get rid of dark circles?

Skin care (Photo via Unsplash/Engin Akyurt)

Once you know what causes dark circles under the eyes, you should know about the treatment for it too. Here're some helpful tips you can follow for dark eye circle treatment:

Get adequate sleep

The first step towards getting rid of dark circles is to take your body out of exhaustion and avoid sleep debt. To do so, you should develop a proper sleep routine, and aim for at least 7-9 hours of sleep every night.

Cold compressing

Cold compressing using a cold cucumber slice or cold cloth can help reduce puffiness around the eyes. That can lead to improved circulation and reduce dark circles.

Skin care

You should actively pursue a routine using topical creams and serums that are high in Vitamin K and Vitamin C. These vitamins improve the skin’s elasticity and brighten it, resulting in reduced dark circles.

Lifestyle changes

Making certain lifestyle changes such as avoiding extreme sun exposure, quitting smoking, and remaining hydrated can be effective ways of dark eye circle treatment.

Limiting caffeine and alcohol consumption

Excessive caffeine and alcohol can lead to skin dehydration. Limiting the same can result in reduced skin dehydration and hence, reduced dark circles.

Avoid rubbing your eyes

Excessive rubbing of the eyes can lead to the blood vessels breaking, resulting in dark circles. You should avoid rubbing your eyes as much as possible.

Medical treatment

There are times when no amount of natural treatment works for dark circles. Hence, it’s advisable to seek professional treatment for the same. They can help you understand the exact reason behind your dark circles and suggest the best way forward.

The aforementioned reasons are some of the most common ones behind dark circles under eyes, but there can be a plethora of other reasons as well. Some of them can be underlying health and medical conditions. You won’t be able to eliminate dark circles by following a natural course of action. In such cases, as mentioned, you should seek a doctor’s advice.

