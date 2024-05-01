What are Trinity Rodman's lifestyle essentials? 

American soccer player Trinity Rodman has garnered a huge fanbase owing to her skills on the field. She is known for being the youngest player to score a debut in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) after she was drafted in 2021.

Additionally, Trinity Rodman achieved the titles of U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year, and NWSL Best XI in 2021, which was her first season. Shortly after, Rodman was the highest-paid ever in the NWSL in 2022 and continues to mark her presence in the sport.

Fans have been curious to know Trinity Rodman's lifestyle choices while she is traveling or playing soccer. In an interview with GQ on July 18, 2023, she shared some of her key lifestyle essentials. The YouTube video has gained positive traction from fans of the Washington Spirit player.

More details on Trinity Rodman's lifestyle essentials

Ranging from electronic gadgets to haircare items, some of the lifestyle essentials mentioned by Trinity Rodman in her GQ interview are:

1) Gum and Candy

Just as the interview began, the camera panned into multiple packets of gum and candy, indicating that these sweet delights are definitely on Rodman's list of must-haves.

Commenting on her love for gum, the soccer player stated:

"I'd rather die than not have gum."

Trinity Rodman noted that she waves at her team to get her another gum if it loses flavor or drops out of her mouth mid-game. Additionally, she also mentioned that she consumes candies as well on the road, before or after a game.

2) PS5

Rodman also spoke about playing PS5 for hours. She packs two controllers with cords in case someone wants to play with her. She stated that she likes Fortnite.

"I feel like it's my stress reliever, takes me out of the world," Rodman added.

The soccer star shared that USWNT player, Taylor Kornieck, is the only one who plays with her. PS5 has created quite a hype among video gamers and sports fanatics who like to indulge in virtual sports. PlayStation retails for $449.99 on the brand's official website.

3) iPad and Bose headphones

Talking about her obsession with her gigantic iPad, Rodman commented:

"I've probably spent more time on this than I have actual human interaction, but also I've been doodling and writing notes on it, which is so exciting 'cause I'm very into art."

The soccer player said that she hates typing things down, hence she uses the device to take notes. Moreover, she shared that her teammates make fun of her as she's obsessed with watching Vlogs on YouTube.

In the GQ video, she then proceeded to showcase her Bose headphones printed with the American flag design. Stating that the headphones pair well with everything, Rodman stated:

"I feel these are more like swag for walkout photos and off the bus, fits all that stuff."

4) Makeup Bag

During the same conversation, Trinity Rodman stated that she cant live without makeup. She shared that growing up she would watch makeup videos and practice it on herself. She would use her pocket money to buy makeup from Ulta.

Rodman mentioned that makeup is a way to express oneself just like tattoos and art.

"For games I do makeup, look good, feel good, play good," Rodman commented.

Then, she proceeded to open her makeup bag and showed highlighter and mascara. These two products are Rodman's makeup essentials for a quick glow-up. However, she didn't disclose the brand names for the same during the interview.

5) Haircare essentials

Trinity Rodman's haircare essentials comprise a hair wax stick and a spray bottle. Claiming the products as the two important factors for styling her hair, Rodman mentioned that when she wakes up her frizzy and curly hair looks uneven. Hence, she uses water as it is better than hair spray and hair gel which makes her hair crunchy.

Rodman told the publication that the hair wax stick comes in handy when she requires her hair to be glued during the games. She added that she loses focus if her hair gets loose or falls upon her forehead.

6) Adidas Rivalry Low 86 Shoes

Rodman mentioned during the interview that she has Rivalry Low 86 shoes in "every single color" and wears them most of the time.

Retailing for $120 on the Adidas website, the Rivalry Low 86 shoes in red and white color are inspired by '80s basketball. These shoes come with a cupsole, comprising EVA cushioning and leather material that offers performance and style.

7) Colleen Hoover Books:

The soccer player said that before 2023, she hadn’t touched a book and hated reading even when she was in school. Stating that her attention span was short, Rodman mentioned that reading one chapter took her two hours.

Picking Colleen Hoover's books as her favorite, Rodman commented:

"I don't know what it is about these books. They're like rom commy mystery like, just very locked in."

8) TriBeCa Bond No. 9 NYC Perfume:

Dubbing perfume as one of her "feel good, play good" elements, Rodman stated:

"I have to spray it before I go on the field, after warmup. I need to be good."

Encased in a uniquely shaped white bottle, the TriBeCa Bond No. 9 NYC perfume retails for $320 and is infused with notes of jasmine sambac absolute, green hazelnut, and cedarwood.

In the GQ interview, Trinity Rodman also expressed her love for Red Bull, especially the sugar-free version.

On the work front, Trinity Rodman was made NWSL's Rookie of the Year in 2021 following which she signed the biggest contract in the league estimated at $1.1 million over four years as reported by Forbes.