Sports energy drinks have generated quite a buzz among sports fanatics and fans of aerated drinks. With personalities like KSI and Logan Paul investing in sports energy drink brands like Prime, the market size for such drinks has increased.

Sports drinks are formulated to replenish fluids, electrolytes, and glucose lost via sweating and intense exercise. Since electrolytes are important for athletes and people who engage in sports regularly, sports energy drinks are a quick way to replace them, given they are packed with sugar and electrolytes to offer hydration.

However, with a plethora of sports energy drinks available on the market, consumers get confused regarding which one to choose.

Top picks: 5 popular sports energy drinks

Apart from being available in multiple flavors and boasting several benefits as per brand claims, sports energy drink brands also rope in athletes to be the face of their campaigns, contributing to the increasing popularity of these drinks.

Team SK has compiled a list of five of the popular sports energy drink brands that fans of energy drinks can give a try:

1) Gatorade

Videos of Gatorade have garnered over 3 billion views on TikTok and the sports drink brand has acquired a global fanbase since its inception. Gatorade is a vertical under PepsiCo and the brand claims that its products are backed by 40 years of studying the best athletes in the world. The primary ingredients in the sports drink comprise electrolytes and citric acid, which make it ideal for replenishing lost electrolytes.

Athletes like Serena Williams, Caitlin Clark, Michael Jordan, and other popular sportspersons have endorsed this brand. There are about 22 Gatorade thirst quencher flavors with cool blue and fruit punch being the most popular.

Gatorade's price range is $6.98 for eight bottles and $7.98 for 12 bottles at Walmart.

2) PRIME

Influencer and professional boxer KSI teamed up with fellow influencer and professional wrestler Logan Paul to launch PRIME in 2022. As per the founders' message on the brand's website:

"We’ve been humbled by the process of creating a real brand & surpassing some of the biggest beverage companies in the world. As underdogs, we always cherish the opportunity to show the world what’s possible."

According to the brand description, the primary ingredients used for the drink are coconut water, electrolytes, vitamin B, and antioxidants. Furthermore, PRIME Hydration's range currently comprises 11 flavors including strawberry banana, blue raspberry, and tropical punch. PRIME's Hydration range is priced at $29.99 each for all flavors.

3) Powerade

Powerade by Coca-Cola is reportedly a jab at Gatorade as it boasts Vitamin C, Vitamin B12, and twice as many electrolytes in its formulation.

Powerade comprises four electrolytes- potassium, calcium, magnesium, and sodium and is designed to balance the body's fluids to hydrate and energize the body. Powerade currently consists of 13 flavors including Powerade Zero with zero sugar and a price range of $5.98 for 8 bottles at Walmart.

4) Nooma Organic Sports Drink

Nooma's organic sports drink is formulated with ingredients like Himalayan pink salt, organic coconut water, ashwagandha, and other functional ingredients. The sports drink offers fast absorption to relieve headaches, dizziness, and cramps for people indulging in physical activities like working out or sports.

The brand's hydrating sports drinks are available in five flavors including chocolate mint and lemonade. Nooma's price range is $31.99 for 12 drinks per case on the brand's website.

5) BODYARMOR

Dubbed a "premium sports drink", BODYARMOR was created in 2011 with a formula infused with coconut water, antioxidants, and electrolytes. The sports energy drink is high in potassium low in sodium and features no artificial colors or dyes.

Additionally, the brand launched BODYARMOR LYTE in 2017 featuring the same nutrients as the brand's original drink but has no sugar with 20 calories per bottle. BODYARMOR's price range is between $22.60 to $34.96 at Walmart.

The abovementioned energy drink brands have gained popularity and are available in varied flavors to offer the benefit of replenishing electrolytes along with a refreshing taste.