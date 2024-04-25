How many spirit flavours does Lewis Hamilton’s Almave have?

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is known for being one of the most successful F1 racers. Apart from his 103 wins on the track, Hamilton is known for being the founder of Amalve alongside agave exert and master distiller Iván Saldaña.

Almave has acquired a place among fans of non-alcoholic drinks and is the first non-alcoholic spirit made in Mexico using the blue agave plant from Jalisco and tequila distillation techniques.

Lewis Hamilton's non-alcoholic brand Almave currently comprises two flavors: the Almave Ámbar Distilled non-alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit, ideal for sipping, and Almave Blanco Distilled, suitable for mixing.

More details on Lewis Hamilton's non-alcoholic blue agave spirit brand Almave

According to the press release on Almave's official website, Lewis Hamilton wanted an alternative to tequila, and his realization led him to identify the market gap. Hamilton collaborated with best-in-class Mexican spirits innovator Casa Lumbre to create non-alcoholic drinks, keeping the process and craftsmanship of tequila intact.

Making Almave's products comprises harvesting, cooking, crushing the agave pinas, and distilling them instead of fermenting them like regular tequila. The multiple-distillation process captures the delicate aromas, complexity, and flavors of authentic tequila without involving alcohol.

The authentic flavor of Almave originates from infusing blue agave plants in the highlands of Los Altos, Jalisco. In the brand's press release, Lewis Hamilton mentioned a large appetite for quality alternatives to alcohol that mustn't compromise on flavor.

"Which is why it was important that our product includes agave to reflect the taste of conventional tequila. I think it tastes amazing and what we have created is unlike anything else on the market, so I can’t wait to see what you all think," Hamilton stated.

The spirits in Lewis Hamilton's brand Almave include:

ALMAVE ÁMBAR ($40):

Almave Ambar is ideal for those who like depth and complexity in their spirits. The spirit has a deep amber hue with a rich and complex aroma featuring caramel, vanilla, and cooked agave notes.

The Almave website mentions that the palate of the spirit features notes of toasted wood, brown sugar, and allspice with hints of cacao balanced with acidity, agave, some sharpness, and a tint of bitterness.

Fans of non-alcoholic spirits can sip the Almave Ambar neatly or have it old-fashioned.

ALMAVE BLANCO ($36):

Almave's Blanco features a natural balance between acidity, herbaceousness, and the sweetness of non-alcoholic spirits. The spirit results from a complex, pure blue agave flavor and is ideal for mixing with one's margarita or favorite tequila cocktail. As per Almave's website, Blanco is a tribute to the versatility of tequila Blanco.

Blanco is clear in color, has a light body, and features the smell of fresh agave, vegetal aroma, and fruity greens. Blanco's palette consists of fresh agave, minerality, and spice balance, with some sharpness and bitterness. One can mix the spirit in their favorite cocktail or mezcal. The brand's website also mentions cocktail recipes that can be curated using Blanco.

One of the successful ventures in the beverage arena by a sportsperson, Almave, has garnered a liking among non-alcoholic spirit enthusiasts. The brand skills tequila's fermentation process and allows one to experience the authentic taste of blue agave.