5 Most luxurious sports perfumes to try in 2024

Searching for the best perfumes is challenging and requires a lot of effort. Each perfume tells a different story and feeling hidden inside a bottle. The luxury sports perfume industry in 2024 offers many attractive scents for those who want luxury while they are busy playing their favorite sport.

Prada’s Luna Rossa Sport Eau de Toilette includes ginger alongside juniper berries among its top exhilarating notes; on the other hand, OUAI’s Melrose Place Eau De Parfum has a velvety-rich rose scent that promises to transport you into new levels of sensory pleasure. Here we are going through this season’s most sought-after smells.

1) Prada Luna Rossa Sport Eau de Toilette - Price: $95.00

Prada’s Luna Rossa Sport cologne spray represents the spirit of high-performance sports and unexpected sensuality with a sophisticated twist per the brand’s description. This fragrance opens with explosive notes of ginger and juniper berries that create an invigorating burst of energy.

The lavender adds a touch of elegance, while tonka beans and vanilla add depth and warmth to the scent, which becomes sleeker over time, leaving behind luxurious traces on the skin.

Size: 1.7 oz/ 50 mL

2) OUAI Melrose Place Eau De Parfum - Price: $64.00

OUAI’s Melrose Place Eau De Parfum is inspired by luxurious living, featuring velvety-rich rose combined with hints of bergamot and cedarwood for a modern take on this timeless floral fragrance, finished off with white musk lending sensual allure to create an elegant scent perfect for any occasion day or night.

Size: 1.7 oz/ 50 mL

3) Dior J'adore Eau de Parfum Roller-pearl - Price: $56.00

Dior’s J’adore Eau de Parfum roller pearl is an original classic fragrance that embodies absolute femininity. It is a mysterious and radiant scent whilst also being delicate. The top notes of ylang-ylang essence from Madagascar blend beautifully together, creating a seductive floral bouquet.

Size: 0.67 oz/ 20 mL

4) 5 SENS Catch Feelings Eau de Parfum - Price: $65.00

5 SENS captures feelings through their blend of florals, warmth, and woodiness. Energizing when first spritzed with lychee and ruby grapefruit, captivating from the heart notes floral petals suede wrapped in silk, mysteriously seductive as vetiver roots for the base note envelop one fully.

Size: 1 oz/ 30 mL

5) Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Sailing Day Travel Spray- Price: $35.00

The Maison Margiela’ Replica’ Sailing Day Travel Spray is a fresh aquatic fragrance that evokes the spirit of oceanic exploration. With notes of aquatic accord, coriander essence, and red seaweed absolute, it captures the essence of a day spent at sea!

Size: 0.34 oz/ 10 mL

Individuals looking for luxurious sports perfume options can review this list and purchase based on their liking and preference. All the scents in the list mentioned above can be purchased directly from Sephora’s official website.