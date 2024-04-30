What are Houston Texans WR Stefon Diggs' grooming essentials?

Stefon Diggs’ grooming essentials keep him fresh and ready while on the road or wherever the Houston Texans schedule takes him.

With nearly a decade in the NFL, Diggs has found himself among the league’s elite wide receivers, topping 1000 yards in six consecutive seasons from when he was playing with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Buffalo Bills and more recently, the Houston Texans.

Known as the “stylish” wide receiver for the NFL, who once went viral for flossing mid-game in 2021, Stefon Diggs breaks down his essential items for self-care and grooming in a sit-down video with GQ Sports’ 10 Things I Can’t Live Without segment dated 2022.

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few things; please share them in the comments.

Stefon Diggs' grooming essentials include these four items

Team Sportskeeda curated three of Stefon Diggs’ grooming essentials, which include:

Touchland hand sanitizer mist

King C. Gillette trimmer

Loewe Pour Homme fragrance

Aveeno face moisturizer

Touchland hand sanitizer mist ($10)

As someone who takes self-care and grooming routines seriously, one of Stefon Digss’ grooming essentials is a hand sanitizer mister, which he shared In the GQ Sports video. Talking about this must-have, he said:

“One of my essentials as well is the Touchland mister hand sanitizer, it’s also hydrating, so [it] keeps your hands clean and keeps them moisturizers.”

Touchland hand sanitizer is a gluten-free, non-sticky hand sanitizer, it can be used for hand hygiene as well as for keeping the hand hydrated and smelling great. With lemon essential oil aloe vera, alcohol, and radish root ferment, it claims to remove any unpleasant odor on the hands, including the tequila smell. One can get the mister in 25 different scents, including an unscented version on their official website.

Read more: 5 Skincare products from Contact Sports Soap

King C. Gillette cordless beard trimmer ($40)

The Houston Texans WR is known for his iconic goatee, and among his grooming essentials is dedicated to keeping his goatee sleep and sharp. Talking about his go-to grooming item:

“I’ve been using this King C. Gillette trimmer since I’ve had this full goatee in training. It’s been a good process for me, it keeps me sharp. I like to use it before game day so I can go out there with the right mindset and play clean.”

An all-in-one grooming set with one trimmer and three interchangeable combs, it can be used to style beards with flexibility and precision. The cordless design comes with a rechargeable battery with a 45-minute trimming time for every single charge and the trimmer itself is rubberized and waterproof.

Read more: 9 Best beard growth kits

Loewe Pour Homme fragrance ($110)

To finish off every grooming routine, Stefon Diggs opts for a few spritzes of cologne. Describing his Loewe fragrance essential, he said:

“If I could describe the fragrance, I say it is a little bit more airy and it’s not delicioso. I think—I think it’s scrumptious. I would describe it as light on the nose, it’s not overbearing—I don’t like to be overbearing.”

A fragrance “inspired by the earth,” this cologne for men features fresh and light notes of vetiver, geranium, and sandalwood.

Read more: 6 Best sports perfumes for men

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing face cream ($8.90)

Aveeno face cream (Image via Aveeno)

In a 2023 interview with Men’s Health, the Houston Texans WR dished about his pre and post-game routines, which include a face moisturizer from Aveeno. Talking about the product, Stefon Diggs said:

“I’ve bounced around a little bit with moisturizers, but [I like] Aveeno. It made me feel the most comfortable and it’s light. It doesn’t feel thick and that’s what I prefer.”

A fragrance-free face cream suitable for daily use, it has prebiotic oats that are known to soothe dry and tired skin. With a light yet creamy texture, this face cream claims to provide moisture for up to 24 hours.

Read more: 11 Best Aveeno products

These are four of Stefon Diggs’ grooming essentials, which are part of his pre and post-game rituals. These items are available for purchase at the mentioned prices on the official sites of the brands and online stores like Sephora and Amazon.

Read more: What is Serena Williams’ makeup routine?