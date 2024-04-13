5 Skincare products from Contact Sports Soap

Contact Sports Soap is known for its antimicrobial and probiotic formulas that can protect, restore, and hydrate the skin. It is especially designed for athletes' skin. With intense physical activity, it’s important to use products that can combat dirt, and sweat bacteria.

The brand's website states that its soap formula was initially developed for the founder’s son who suffered from eczema. It grew into a California-based skincare solution for "athletes, both amateur and professional."

Their hero ingredient is probiotics, specifically micro-encapsulated live, colony-forming kefir grains, which are beneficial bacteria that protect the skin’s biome. The brand features haircare, body care, and skincare products and their formulas are vegan and cruelty-free.

According to their website,

“[Contact Sports Soap] provides products that meet the demands of everyday athletes, from amateur to professional, as well as anyone plagued with frustrating and seemingly unsolvable skin issues.”

The brand claims that all its products are also free of sulfates, parabens, colors, and dyes. They don’t have GMOs, triclosan, petroleum, cocabetaine, and DEA as well.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few products from the brand, let us know more in the comments.

5 Must-have products from Contact Sports Soap

For athletes and active individuals willing to add antimicrobial skincare products to their routine, here’s a curated list of 5 products to try from Contact Sports Soap:

Probiotic Hair and Body Wash

Probiotic Sweat Reset

Probiotic Body Moisturizer

Skin Recovery Serum

Probiotic Advanced Healing Hydrogel

Instant Hand Sanitizer

1) Probiotic Hair and Body Wash

Probiotic Hair and Body Wash has an all-in-one formula that can be used as a shampoo and body wash to remove dirt, sweat, oil, bacteria, and fungus from the skin. Without leaving the hair and skin overly dry and tight after cleansing, it supports moisturized skin with omega-3S in the formula. The product also contains avocado oil, which can help soothe dry and irritated skin.

Pick from 4 different scents, including:

Unscented

Original

Lavender

Retention

Price: $11.99

Read more: 5 Athlete skincare products from Alumni Skincare

2) Probiotic Sweat Reset

Contact Sports Soap Probiotic Sweat Reset provides a light, refreshing mist for after-training care. It is also pH-balanced and safe to use daily.

This product’s combination of probiotics, omega-3S, and aloe leaf juice helps eliminate odor-causing bacteria and fight infections. Avocado oil, a moisturizing botanical oil, is another ingredient in this product. One may apply the workout body spray all over the body as needed right after training and it’s suitable for use on the hair as well.

Choose from 4 shades, including:

Original

Lavender

Retention

Unscented

Price: $22.99

Read more: 5 Best performance body care products from OffCourt

3) Probiotic Body Moisturizer

Probiotic Body Moisturizer has a lightweight texture that nicely absorbs into the skin and can be used on the face, hands, and body.

This formulation also contains a cocktail of natural oils and vitamins, which work together to help with moisturization. It has coconut, avocado oil, castor oil, vitamin E, vitamin B5 (panthenol), and vitamin A (retinyl palmitate).

Individuals may use this moisturizer after showering to lock in skin moisture or as needed when the skin feels dry. The product is available in an unscented formula and 3 other scents, including:

Original

Lavender

Retention

Price: $26.99

4) Skin Recovery Serum

Contact Sports Soap Skin Recovery Serum is a hydrogel-infused skincare that claims to promote optimal healing in damaged skin. Without leaving a sticky, heavy feeling on the skin, it can help boost moisture retention and is best applied at nighttime.

This serum contains aloe vera and coconut oil, which are both known to hydrate the skin. It also has algin or alginic acid (from brown algae), a soothing ingredient that promotes healing. The product is available in coconut scent.

Price: $34.99

5) Probiotic Advanced Healing Hydrogel

Contact Sports Soap describes Probiotic Advanced Healing Hydrogel as a solution for wound care. It can be applied to cuts, rashes, scrapes, chafing, and minor burns. Sun-damaged or sunburned skin can also find relief from this product.

The brand's description states that this hydrogel is 100% all-natural and vegan with ingredients like probiotics, algin, avocado oil, and aloe vera. It also contains hickory bark extract, which is used as a dressing for cuts.

Price: $29.99

Skincare seekers can find these products at the mentioned prices via Contact Sports Soap's website. These serums, moisturizers, and body wash can help cleanse and protect the skin.