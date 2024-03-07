Brown algae benefits for skin and products explored

With the rise of sustainable skincare, a natural skincare ingredient that has inspired many anti-aging products is brown algae. Some simply call it seaweed, but in the skincare and beauty world, it is a superfood that protects the skin from UV-induced damage and keeps visible signs of aging at bay.

From addressing acne to dull complexion to wrinkles, brown seaweed-infused skincare products may be that extra step in a skincare routine that can result in a flawless, glowing complexion.

Brown algae benefits for skin

Fresh, cooked, or dried, brown seaweed has been used for centuries in Asian cuisine. But it’s also a crucial backing ingredient in many bottles and pots of serums, moisturizers, and creams, acting as a water-attracting agent or antioxidant that satisfies the needs of dry and visibly aging skin.

One significant thing about brown algae, or algae in general, is they can survive harsh conditions, be it heat or cold, salinity or UV radiation. These same hardy components make algae-infused skincare perfect for strengthening the skin.

When it comes to algae in skincare, the brown seaweed is the most common type used in cosmetic applications for these benefits:

Moisture surge

Brown seaweed is brimming with Omega-3 fatty acids, which makes it great for preventing dry skin. Also similar to hyaluronic acid, brown algae is used in skincare as a powerful humectant.

That means whatever moisture is in the skin, this marine ingredient helps keep it in instead of allowing it to seep out, keeping dry skin hydrated for long. Adding brown seaweed to a beauty routine brings extra suppleness to the skin.

Skin firming

One of the top reasons why brown algae is featured in skincare formulas is because it is heavy in antioxidants, thus providing anti-aging benefits. It lowers the enzymes in the skin that destroy collagen, making sure that the skin doesn’t lose its elasticity.

The end result is firm skin without fine lines and wrinkles. Brown seaweed is packed with iodine too, which helps speed up skin healing.

UV protection

Skincare enthusiasts with a range of sunscreens in their beauty arsenal might want to consider adding brown seaweed-infused skincare products to their routine, because certain types of algae offer natural UV protection. Like red algae, its brown cousin can protect the skin from UV and blue light.

Brown seaweed also produces mycosporine, a water-soluble molecule that works as both an antioxidant and a UV energy-dissipating agent, making it a natural sunscreen from nature.

Best brown algae products to transform your skincare routine

Brown algae can be found in all kinds of skincare products—eye creams, serums, moisturizers, and facial creams. Anyone ready to add this seaweed to their daily skincare regime for hydration, skin brightening, anti-aging, and UV protection can consider these brown algae-infused skincare products.

Algenist Triple Algae Renewal Balm Eye Cream ($68)

Sun Bum Hydrating Serum ($21.99)

Mara Plankton + PHA Flower Acid Algae Serum ($74)

Origins Platscription SPF25 Anti-Aging Cream ($76)

Mara Seadream Algae Crème ($64)

Kate Somerville HydraKate Recharging Water Cream ($76)

With its nourishing and antioxidant properties, brown algae goes well with complexions and skin types. That said, it’s important to pick a skincare formula that doesn’t have any other ingredient that might lead to a reaction.