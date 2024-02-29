Algae in skincare: Benefits, types, and more

Nature has played a huge role in many skincare formulas, and a new secret lies under the sea—algae in skincare. With its resilient nature, algae can withstand drastic environmental changes and temperatures, making it a powerful player in making the skin strong and supple.

The slimy vegetation abundant on the ocean floor serves as a water-binding ingredient and antioxidant. Some types of algae can also help detoxify the skin, stimulate circulation, and boost collagen. In other words, this all-natural marine-based ingredient can significantly improve the complexion.

This article explores how algae work and how it benefits the skin. Plus, the best products to try and experience this superfood in skincare.

What are the benefits of algae in skincare?

Algae in skincare can contribute to a healthier, younger-looking complexion. Seaweed or kelp is fantastic for drawing moisture into the skin and revitalizing the complexion to reduce or treat skin problems.

The following is a look at four reasons why algae in skincare is making a splash.

Skin hydration

Algae is a moisture darling for dry and dull skin, which is not surprising from an ingredient submerged in water. Using skincare products infused with algae can draw in moisture in parts of the skin that need it the most. It also acts as a potent humectant, like hyaluronic acid, which prevents moisture loss.

Blemish and breakout control

Individuals with blemish-prone or oily skin types can benefit greatly from algae-infused skincare products. This is because of their ability to regulate sebum. It is also a natural exfoliate that gently rids the face of dead skin cells and impurities.

Additionally, sea kelp’s strong antimicrobial properties make it easier to prevent breakouts and maintain a clean, clear complexion.

Brightened complexion

Skincare products with algae extract can be the answer to dark spots and hyperpigmentation problems. Sea kelp has natural exfoliating abilities. Moreover, it has compounds that act as tyrosinase inhibitors, which control melanin production, thereby brightening the skin like Kojic acid.

Reduced fine lines and wrinkles

Due to sea kelp’s natural antioxidants, introducing algae in skincare regimens can make those pesky wrinkles and fine lines in aging skin disappea. It helps maintain the skin’s collagen levels. It also protects the skin from oxidative damage, thereby keeping the skin looking youthful.

Types of algae in skincare

Algae in skincare can be made out of three types. While all types are rich in skin-loving nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, each has unique skincare benefits.

Red algae - Having the highest carotenoids, this algae helps smooth fine lines and wrinkles. It's also the most useful for protecting the skin against UV damage.

Having the highest carotenoids, this algae helps smooth fine lines and wrinkles. It's also the most useful for protecting the skin against UV damage. Brown algae - High in antioxidants, it’s featured in many anti-aging skincare products. It’s also best for hydration and boosting elasticity.

High in antioxidants, it’s featured in many anti-aging skincare products. It’s also best for hydration and boosting elasticity. Green algae - This algae is often used as a thickening agent in skincare products, which is fantastic for firming and smoothing the complexion.

Best skincare products with algae

Algae is like a miracle skincare product with potent hydrating and anti-aging benefits.

These holy-grail staples featuring algae as the key ingredient will leave the skin with a luxuriously nourished and plump complexion.

Mario Badescu Seaweed Cleansing Lotion ($26)

Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream ($56)

Missha Time Revolution Red Algae Treatment Essence ($31)

Mara Flower Acid Algae Serum ($74)

Supergoop Mineral Lotion SPF 30 with Green Algae ($36)

While algae can be pretty icky at the beach, once they are bottled in skincare products, they can be miraculous stuff. Using algae in skincare regimes takes advantage of the slimy substance’s loads of antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins that are great for the skin.

