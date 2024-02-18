7 Best body washes for itchy skin

Body washes are considered essential bathing items for all individuals. The tightening of moisture and dryness may ensue as an unintended consequence of the routine showering motion, which can strip the skin of its natural oils. This condition often results in parched and taut skin, which is exacerbated by the use of abrasive body soaps and the consistent use of hot showers.

De rigueur means of addressing this concern are therefore limited to just a moisturizing body wash. To preserve the softness and smoothness of itchy skin, body washes that cleanse and envelop the skin in moisture are ideal.

To alleviate itchy skin, some of the nourishing products are readily available in the market from Vanicream Gentle Body Wash, which does not contain soap, to Shea Moisture Olive & Green Tea Bubble Bath & Body Wash. It is claimed that the skin will feel refreshed and at ease after using these body washes, which contain hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and shea butter, thereby revitalizing the showering experience. Read along to explore more body washes for itchy skin.

Best body washes for itchy skin

1) Vanicream Gentle Body Wash ($11.55)

Vanicream Gentle Body Wash brings a cleansing experience that leaves your skin feeling rejuvenated without dryness. Priced at $11.55 on Amazon, this 12 fl oz body wash is perfect for those with sensitive skin, offering a soap-free, sulfate-free, and fragrance-free formula. Its key ingredients, glycerin, and panthenol, ensure your skin retains its essential oils, leaving it soft and moisturized.

Pros:

Moisturizes as it cleanses

Ideal for sensitive skin

Free from harsh chemicals

Con:

May not produce as much lather as traditional soaps.

2) La Roche-Posay AP+ Gentle Foaming Moisturizing Wash ($18.99)

Suitable for those battling dry, sensitive skin, or eczema, La Roche-Posay AP+ Gentle Foaming Moisturizing Wash is making a stir. Available on the company website, this body wash combines glycerin, niacinamide, and shea butter to nourish and protect your skin for 24 hours. The formula used in this body wash is safe enough to use on baby skin.

Pros:

Round-the-clock hydration

Suitable for extremely sensitive skin

National Eczema Association approved

Con:

Higher price point compared to other body washes

3) Differin Acne-Clearing Body Wash ($11.61)

Tackle acne and dry skin simultaneously with Differin Acne-Clearing Body Wash, priced at $11.61 at Walmart. This 10 fl oz wash blends 2% salicylic acid with hyaluronic acid and blue tansy extract, offering a gentle yet effective cleanse. Its cream-to-lather formula is safe for daily use.

Pros:

Acne-fighting

Hydrating formula

Safe for daily use

Con:

May not be suitable for extremely sensitive skin types

4) Dove Instant Foaming Body Wash ($6.97)

Experience the light and airy touch of Dove Instant Foaming Body Wash, available on Amazon. This 13.5 fl oz wash, enriched with sunflower seed oil and glycerin, replenishes dry skin while protecting its natural lipids. Its NutriumMoisture technology ensures a gentle cleanse that leaves your skin soft and moisturized.

Pros:

Lightweight foam

Moisturizes as it cleanses

Affordable price

Con:

Foam may not feel as cleansing as traditional gel body washes

5) Eucerin Advanced Cleansing Body and Face Cleanser ($8.32)

Eucerin Advanced Cleansing Body and Face Cleanser, priced at $8.32 on Amazon, offers a versatile 16.9 fl oz soap-free formula ideal for maintaining your skin's pH level. Infused with panthenol, glycerin, and castor oil, it's gentle enough for facial use while effectively hydrating your body.

Pros:

Multitasking for body and face

Preserves skin’s pH

Soap-free formula

Con:

Might require a separate product for heavy makeup removal

6) Shea Moisture Olive & Green Tea Bubble Bath & Body Wash ($9.99)

Shea Moisture Olive & Green Tea Bubble Bath & Body Wash (Image via Amazon)

Transform your bathing routine with Shea Moisture Olive & Green Tea Bubble Bath & Body Wash, a $9.99 luxury on Amazon. This 8 fl oz wash, is packed with vitamin E, jojoba oil, and shea butte. A relaxing bubble bath with this product makes it perfect for sensitive, dry skin.

Pros:

Doubles as a massage oil

Nourishing natural ingredients

Ideal for sensitive skin

Con:

Smaller volume compared to other body washes.

7) Bliss Lemon & Sage Soapy Suds Body Wash ($11.00)

Taking a shower with this body wash may brighten your day. The vegan formula leaves your skin silky smooth with a subtle lemon fragrance. For $11.00 on Amazon, this 17 fl oz body wash combines glycerin and aloe vera to moisturize and soothe your skin.

Pros:

Uplifting fragrance

Nourishing vegan formula

Large size

Con:

Fragrance might not appeal to everyone

It is essential to choose an appropriate moisturizing body wash to prevent dry, itchy skin and preserve a healthy, hydrated complexion. Vanicream's Gentle Body Wash to Bliss Lemon & Sage Soapy Suds Body Wash, every product here caters to various skin types and personal preferences.

Following its nourishing components such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and shea butter, these body washes guarantee that your skin retains its softness.