Where to get Baby Dove's new product collections? Price, products, and other details explored

Baby Dove, a brand under parent company Unilever has unveiled two new product collections called the Baby Dove Caring by Nature Collection and Baby Dove Ultra Gentle Foaming Wash Collection.

As per Transparency Market Research Inc., the global baby care products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2031 with a valuation of $163.4 billion anticipated in 2031.

Baby Dove is one of the foremost players in the baby care products market and is known for its mild, gentle, and hypoallergenic formulations that are kind to the sensitive skin of newborns. The brand’s product range comprises soap, shampoos, lotions and creams that are unique to the skincare needs of infants.

The Baby Dove Caring by Nature Collection includes a gentle foaming wash, hypoallergenic lotion, and baby oil. At the same time, the Baby Dove Gentle Ultra Gentle Foaming Wash Collection includes a night-time wash, skin nourishment wash, and a hypoallergenic wash.

The newly launched product collections are available for sale on the official Dove portal.

Baby Dove's new product collections are hypoallergenic and natural ingredient formulations

Baby Dove’s portal describes their products as gentle and trustworthy, and the brand states:

"We believe the best baby bath products are ones you can trust. Which is why our baby bedtime and baby bathing products provide your little one with care that goes beyond mildness to replenish skin essential nutrients to help skin retain its natural moisture."

The Caring by Nature Collection is formulated with Vitamin E and 100% natural moringa oil. The products in this collection help the baby’s skin maintain moisture and resilience.

Additionally, the products are vegan, tear-free, pediatrician and dermatologist-tested, and hypoallergenic, hence offering parents safe and effective bath time formulations for their child.

The Caring by Nature collection features:

Caring By Nature Ultra Gentle Foaming Wash ($9.99): This foaming wash is infused with 100% natural morning oil and Vitamin E. It soothes and nourishes the baby’s sensitive, dry skin and helps the baby’s skin build natural immunity to tackle dryness.

Caring by Nature Hypoallergenic Lotion ($9.99): It is a non-sticky hypoallergenic lotion formulated with a combination of Vitamin E and natural moringa oil. It nourishes and cares for the baby’s sensitive skin with its fragrance and paraben-free formula with no sulfates, mineral oil, or dyes.

Caring by Nature Hypoallergenic Baby Oil ($9.99): This is a fast-absorbing baby oil for soft skin and it helps the baby’s skin retain moisture. The Caring by Nature Hypoallergenic Baby Oil is vegan and PETA-approved.

The Ultra Gentle Foaming Wash Collection is designed to bring trusted moisture and care for babies and infants. This new range features fan favorites in light and airy foam formulas that are suitable for the baby’s body, face, and hair.

The foamy formulation adds an engaging sensory element to the baby’s bath time and every product is dermatologist and pediatrician-tested, as well as ophthalmologist-tested for a tear-free formula to ensure thorough gentle care for babies.

The Ultra Gentle Foaming Wash Collection features:

Calming Moisture Night Time Wash ($9.49): This calming moisture night time wash is infused with a calming chamomile scent. It features a prebiotic moisturizer formulation to offer a sensorial foaming wash appropriate for babies.

Melanin-Rich Skin Nourishment Wash ($8.49): This melanin-rich nourishment wash is designed to meet the specific needs of a baby’s skin. It is blended with calendula, chamomile, and almond oil. The skin nourishment wash is fragrance-free and helps protect the baby’s skin against dryness, promoting healthy and moisturized skin all day.

Fragrance Free Moisture Hypoallergenic Wash ($8.49): This scent-free hypoallergenic wash gently replenishes the skin and supports moisture and nutrients that a baby’s sensitive skin loses during bath time. This hypoallergenic wash is suitable for eczema-prone skin as well.

Baby Dove's new product collections feature baby-safe, gentle formulations ranging from night time wash to baby oil. The product range is a must-try to restore the nourishment and moisture essential for a baby's skin.