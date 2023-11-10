Dove's first Holiday Treats collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The limited-edition Holiday Treats Collection from Dove is only available in Walmart stores nationwide and online for less than $7. The collection was launched on November 1, 2023, to capture the coziness and essence of winter with aromatic sweet scents, into four body products.

The limited edition Holiday Treats Collection includes a nourishing body scrub, beauty bar, hand wash, and body wash. These body products are meant to enrich and moisturize the skin for the colder months.

Dove, which is a brand under Unilever, celebrates the skin with its body care line. From moisturizing lotions to refreshing body washes, each product is crafted with care to provide a delightful and effective experience. The Dove Holiday Treats Collection aims to elevate the spirit of the season through the joy of indulgence.

Dove's first Holiday Treats collection is a plant-derived, paraben and sulfate-free collection

Dove’s Global Director, Gaurav Raisinghani describes the new holiday collection as most desirable and states:

“Our products provide a highly sensorial experience, so pairing our cleansing products with some of the most desirable and emotive holiday scents made perfect sense to us. Through strategic social listening, we were able to identify the classic scents consumers are most excited by during the holiday season and pair them with the care they know and expect from Dove for the ultimate holiday treat.”

The Holiday Treats Collection is formulated with unique scents inspired by the holiday season. These products are dedicated to providing quality body care products with plant-based moisturizers that not only nourish the skin but also evoke a sense of holiday joy.

Each product in the collection comes in three delightful festive scents, all of which are inspired by the holiday treats that everyone knows and loves:

1) Peppermint Bark

This scent is inspired by a mix of rich, creamy chocolate and fresh peppermint candy.

2) Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie

This aroma is inspired by tones of creamy pumpkin combined with sweet cinnamon spice.

3) Sugar Cookie

This fragrance is inspired by the comforting nutty flavor of freshly baked sugar cookies with the scent of vanilla.

This holiday collection includes the same nourishing and moisturizing formulas, free from sulfate cleansers and parabens that are popular worldwide. The collection comprises of:

1) Holiday Treats Body Wash

Holiday Treats Body Wash ($6.97) stands out with its advanced formulation featuring 24-hr renewing micro moisture. It ensures the deposition of millions of tiny droplets that effectively fit into gaps and crevices of dry skin, locking in moisture for a luxuriously silky-smooth finish.

2) Holiday Treats Beauty Bar

The Limited Edition Holiday Treats Beauty Bar ($3.97) has a unique composition with the brand's exclusive one-fourth moisturizing cream. This key ingredient works to replenish nutrients lost during the cleansing process, allowing the beauty bar to gently cleanse the skin without the risk of stripping away moisture, a common concern with ordinary soap.

3) Holiday Treats Body Scrub

Elevate the shower routine with the Dove Holiday Treats Body Scrub ($6.97). The luxurious scrub features a whipped, creamy texture that not only exfoliates the skin but also nourishes, revealing softer and smoother skin after each use.

4) Holiday Treats Hand Wash

For a festive touch to the hand care regimen, the brand presents the Dove Limited Edition Holiday Treats Hand Wash ($3.97). Formulated with the moisture boost 5x complex, this hand wash provides lasting nourishment, ensuring the hands stay moisturized and pampered throughout the holiday season.

Dove’s first Holiday Treats Collection features paraben and sulfate-free formulations ranging from beauty bars to hand wash. This product range is a must-try to restore hydration, nourishment, and moisturization that is essential to treat dry skin in the cold, winter months.

All the products are also available together as a bundle ($54.95) in the three fragrances on Walmart's store and website.