7 Best pregnancy-safe body washes for glowing skin

Using pregnancy-safe body washes is of supreme significance for the health and well-being of both the mom and the infant. The skin is the body's biggest organ and can absorb chemicals from the skincare products it uses. Many favored body wash brands contain components that can be toxic to pregnant women, such as parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances.

These chemicals can not only annoy the skin but also disrupt the hormone ratio, which can have adverse effects on the newborn baby.

By picking pregnancy-safe body washes, a beauty enthusiast can ensure that they are avoiding these toxic chemicals and supplying their skin with gentle and nutritional components.

The top 7 pregnancy-safe body washes for radiant-looking skin

During pregnancy, the skin becomes more sensitive and prone to reactions, so opting for gentle formulas can minimize irritations and allergies. When choosing a pregnancy-safe body wash, it's important to check for ingredients like parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances, as they can be harmful to both the mother and baby.

Additionally, selecting hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, and pH-balanced body washes can help maintain the skin's natural moisture barrier, keeping it hydrated and healthy.

With all the familiarity with the key factors, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the top seven pregnancy-safe body washes that fulfill these criteria.

1) Earth Mama: Organics Morning Wellness Body Wash

This gentle body wash is free from any chemical or artificial scent. It fits the bill for soothing a mother's morning sickness signs and keeping the user's skin well-moistened.

Price: $9.99 (Official website)

2) Cetaphil: Moisturizing Relief Body Wash

Renowned for its mild and non-irritating formula, Cetaphil is a favored choice for expectant women. Besides, it aids in keeping the skin's natural pH balance, thereby stimulating and shielding it.

Price: $23.99 (Amazon)

3) Aveeno Restorative Skin Therapy Sulfate-Free Body Wash

This sulfate-free body wash is worth noting. Comprised of 99% natural ingredients, it aids in preventing stretch marks and maintaining the softness and suppleness of the user's belly.

Price: $12.99 (Official website)

4) The Honest Company Purely Simple Fragrance-Free Shampoo + Body Wash

This skincare brand is committed to delivering safe and non-toxic items for families. Their citrusy, vanilla-scented body wash is ideal for sensitive skin and is formulated without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.

Price: $29.99 (Amazon)

5) The Moms Co.: Natural Body Wash

This body wash is free from harmful chemicals like sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. Formulated with natural ingredients like coconut-based cleansers and orange peel oil, it gently cleanses and moisturizes the skin.

Price: $9.90 (Amazon)

6) Belli Skin Care: Pure and Pampered Body Wash

This OB/GYN- and dermatologist-certified body wash is safe for use during pregnancy. Ingrained with soothing cucumber and revitalizing green tea components, it delivers gentle care for the user's skin.

Price: $13 (Official website)

7) Baby Dove: Sensitive Skin Care Body Wash

This skincare brand's hypoallergenic body wash is curated to be gentle and nourishing for the user and their baby. It is aroma-free and safe for pregnant women with sensitive skin.

Price: $9.90 (Amazon)

These seven best pregnancy-safe body washes will leave the beauty enthusiast's skin radiant and healthy throughout their pregnancy journey. These skincare delights can be purchased from their official website or e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Is there a particular component worth avoiding in a pregnancy-safe body wash?

Yes, the user should try avoiding products with retinoids, salicylic acid, and essential oils.

2) Can any beauty seekers still use fragranced body washes during pregnancy?

Using an unscented body wash is always better to avoid any potential irritations.

3) To help with stretch marks, are there any pregnancy-safe body washes available?

Some body washes contain components like vitamin E and shea butter assisting with stretch marks.