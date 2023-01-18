Why Do You Have Stretch Marks? How Do You Treat Them?

Men and women of any age, size, and skin type can get stretch marks. Although they don't hurt or pose any health risks, some find their appearance bothersome. Many are curious about how to avoid getting these marks.

These marks are streaks that develop on the thighs, butt, hips, and breasts. Striae is another name for these protracted, fine, rippling marks. You undoubtedly wish your stretch marks would disappear. Although these ridges or lines in the skin are not unhealthy, they're unsightly, though.

Stretch mark typically appears as red, pink, or purplish-blue streaks when they're still young. They gradually get thinner, paler, and more indented, resembling scars.

Do Stretchmarks Go Away?

Stretch marks, also known as striae distensae, have been successfully treated with a variety of products that claim to do so. These marks, however, typically never go away altogether. Even while they won't actually go away, they might get better with time or with the aid of specific methods.

Stretch mark, however, typically never truly go away altogether. (Image via Unsplash/Monika Kozub)

A stretch mark can be treated using a variety of conventional medical procedures as well as at-home alternatives. Some are more effective than others. There aren't many successful stretch mark treatments, and the ones that do frequently have minor side effects.

Some medical procedures have risky side effects, while others should not be used if you're pregnant. Regardless of your sex or stage of life, it's critical to assess the benefits and drawbacks of any treatment you decide to pursue.

Stretch Marks Treatment

Dermatologists and plastic surgeons can perform some procedures that significantly lessen the appearance of stretch marks. They're typically pricey and not covered by health insurance. A few of the these marks treatments are:

1) Microneedling

A hand-held gadget with teeny needles that promotes collagen development is used in this procedure. For those with darker skin, this method is favored, as it carries a lower risk of skin color alterations than laser therapy.

2) Laser Surgery

Anybody can get stretch marks. (Image via Unsplash/Engin Akyurt)

One kind of surgery is laser skin resurfacing. A brief, intense, pulsed beam of light is beamed on the stretch marks. The layers of skin are carefully removed by the laser, which encourages the formation of new collagen fibers and results in smoother skin.

Following therapy, you ought to see a difference right away. Up to a year may pass before your skin stops getting better, and the improvement may last for several years.

3) Dermabrasion

Stretch marks can be treated using a variety of conventional medical procedures as well as at-home alternatives. (Image via Unsplash/Jan Canty)

Stretch marks treatment includes dermabrasion, which is a type of surgery. The marks are removed using a specialist tool. The skin shape is improved, and the new skin produced is smooth.

The skin won't likely heal for at least two weeks. After a few weeks or months, you should fully and completely witness the outcome of the operation. Milia, hyper- or hypopigmentation, edema, and enlarged pores are possible side effects.

Stretch marks are unavoidable, just like a scar somewhere else on the body. If you begin a scar massage early in the evolution of your marks, it might assist in improving their appearance, though.

Applying pressure to a stretch mark or scar may hasten its maturity and enhance its look. As soon as a stretch mark or scar forms, massage is advised at least once each day. The scar is normally fully developed within a year.

While cocoa butter and olive oil have been suggested as treatments and preventative measures, there's little evidence to support their effectiveness. It won't hurt to try either of them, as they're both safe throughout pregnancy and have no negative effects.

