Fact Check: Do Stretch Marks Go Away When You Lose Weight?

Stretch marks are something almost all fitness enthusiasts can relate to. In fact, they're something even the non-fitness-enthusiast population struggles with as well.

The most common areas to find stretch marks on the body are around the hips, thighs, buttocks, chest, behind the knees and around the shoulders. They are more common in women around the chest and hips, thanks to the changes to the body brought about by puberty.

Stretch marks are noted by discoloured streaks in the skin. They occur during periods of rapid physical growth, such as weight or muscle gain, pregnancy and even during puberty.

They may be red and bumpy at first but fade into more skin-coloured scars as time passes. As the name suggests, they are caused by the stretching out of the skin. That makes it a fairly common issue.

Aziza Spelled Backwards @CuredByTheBLood I have to remind myself that nothing about me in my natural state is offensive or hurting anyone. My hair, my weight, my skin color, my stretch marks, none of it is hurting anyone. I am allowed to exist freely. I have to remind myself that nothing about me in my natural state is offensive or hurting anyone. My hair, my weight, my skin color, my stretch marks, none of it is hurting anyone. I am allowed to exist freely.

How does one get rid of or prevent stretch marks? Surely there must be some way to prevent them from showing up on the skin? After all, life is full of growth, so stretch marks aren’t just a pregnancy or weight gain thing, and therefore, unavoidable.

Do stretch marks go away with weight loss?

While it's true stretch marks may fade over time depending on your skin texture, they are not reversible. So it doesn’t matter how much weight you lose; the marks are going to be there.

nat ‹𝟹 @nataalief why does no one talk about the amount of stretch marks you start to get once you start going to the gym why does no one talk about the amount of stretch marks you start to get once you start going to the gym

However, does that really matter? Everyone’s got them! Stretch marks are a sign that you’re a growing human being and shouldn’t really be something you need to worry about or cover from the rest of the world.

If you’re someone who grew a lot of stretch marks during a period of weight gain and have lost a lot of weight but still have the scars, it’s a testament to your hard work and dedication.

Nevertheless, there are certain treatments you may consider to prevent or conceal the appearance of stretch marks:

Topical creams or oils

The easiest way to reduce stretch marks is by using an ointment over them. Of course, that will prove useless if the scars in question have been there for a while, but it works well on marks that are new and are yet to fade into permanent scars. Don’t fall for the brands that claim to get rid of stretch marks completely.

Natural ingredients

Certain kitchen products may have the same effects on new stretch marks, i.e. they can help reduce their appearance. These ingredients include olive oil, coconut oil and cocoa butter. Again, these will not make them disappear but significantly fade them out. Cocoa butter is a common ingredient in anti-stretch mark products.

Laser therapy

If you really think your life would be better without these harmless marks, you can turn to laser treatment. This is a procedure that works to remove multiple abrasions on the skin.

It is proven to be safe. However, it can be quite pricey, and chances are you will have to sit for more than just one scar removal session to completely eradicate your stretch marks.

While stretch marks can be an eyesore for you, bear in mind that nobody is really paying attention to them.

Everyone has stretch marks, and it doesn’t make you different or strange compared to others. They are a sign of growth and should be worn with pride. So stop covering up your stretch marks, and let your body do its thing. Soon, they won’t even be as noticeable, and you’ll wonder why you were worried about in the first place.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you struggle with stretch marks? Who doesn't? Not really. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav