Where to get Dove Serum Body Wash collection? Products, price, and other details explored

Popular body care brand Dove is launching a collection of serum-infused body washes. The body wash collection is infused with over-the-counter formulas and active ingredients, targeting specific skin concerns like body acne. The yet-to-be-launched body wash collection will be available in nine variants: Acne Clear, Glow Recharge, Ultra-Sensitive, and many more.

With a wide range of soaps and body washes focussed on basic hygiene, the serum-infused body washes by Dove introduce a new concept of body care. This will allow beauty enthusiasts to focus just as much on body care concerns as they do on skin care.

Dove’s Serum Body Wash collection will be available on the retail platform Amazon starting January 2024, with each body wash priced at $9.99.

Dove’s latest Serum Body Wash collection is infused with ingredients like salicylic acid, colloidal oatmeal, and more

The brand known for its patented moisturizing cream-infused soap bar, Dove offers a wide range of body washes formulated to hydrate and moisturize the skin. Using the brand’s body washes reveals revitalized and refreshed skin.

Additionally, the body washes formulated by the body care brand are also made with varied skin concerns and types in mind. The brand's latest serum body wash collection aligns with its claim of having something for everyone.

The nine variants of the new serum body wash collection include:

1) Hydration Boost: Infused with 6% hydrating serum consisting of hyaluronic acid. Ideal for dry skin, the hydration boost body wash offers intense hydration to the skin and compensates for dehydrated skin with hyaluronic acid.

2) Acne Clear: This serum body wash product is formulated with 1% salicylic acid for acne-prone skin. It also consists of bamboo extract that prevents new body acne from forming. The body wash has an herbal scent and gel-like texture, making bathing an enriching and healing experience.

3) Glow Recharge: The Glow Recharge is infused with a 3% brightening serum formulated with Vitamin C. The body wash brightens and illuminates the skin and is available in body scrub form as well.

4) Ultra-Sensitive: Ideal for people with sensitive skin, Ultra-sensitive gently cleanses the body without irritating the skin. It leaves the skin looking healthy and moisturized owing to a blend of nourishing ingredients that are delicate on the skin.

5) Soothing Relief: It is formulated with 5% skin-nourishing serum and colloidal oatmeal. The Soothing Relief body wash moisturizes eczema-prone skin and is also available in soap bars.

6) Vitality Renewal: This serum body wash is enriched with 4% restoring serum with collagen. Regular usage will lead to supple and firm skin.

7) Exfoliate Away: Infused with 4% refining serum, Exfoliate Away consists of AHAs that micro-polish the skin, revealing a smooth and silky body texture.

8) Melanin Even Tone: This 5% ceramide-boosting serum-infused body wash consists of BHAs that restore the skin to its natural skin tone. It is specifically designed for melanin-rich skin and is available in soap bar form as well.

9) Melanin Radiance: Infused with 5% ceramide boosting serum, Melanin Radiance is formulated to keep melanin-rich skin in mind. The body wash is infused with nourishing oils that nourish the skin and restore its radiance.

The Dove Serum Body Wash Collection retails at $9.99 for each body wash and will be available on Amazon starting January 2024 and other retail platforms like Walmart starting February.