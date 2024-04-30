What is Serena Williams' makeup routine?

Arguably one of the greatest and most famous tennis players in history, Serena Williams has dominated the court since the 1990s. With 23 Grand Slam titles, she’s bagged more major singles titles than any other competitor during the Open Era and formerly took the world's #1 spot.

In her career spanning three decades, Williams has accomplished historic firsts in tennis. This includes a rare Golden Slam when she earned Grand Slam and a gold medal at the 2001 Olympics in doubles with her sister, Venus Williams. She got her second Golden Slam 11 years later in 2012 after winning a gold for singles at the London Olympics.

Now, Serena Williams has ventured into the world of skincare and makeup with her brand, Wyn Beauty. Launched in April 2024, the tennis star shared details of how she does her makeup in a video with Vogue.

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few things; let us know more in the comments.

More details on Serena Williams’ makeup routine

In Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series shared on the publication's YouTube channel on April 24, 2024, Serena Williams revealed her “little makeup” routine following her skincare regimen.

Step 1: Wyn Beauty Skin Tint with SPF ($29)

Serena Williams starts her makeup routine by reaching for her very own brand’s SPF-enhanced skin tint. While applying the product, she said in the video:

“So this [skin tint] goes one actually a little lighter, but because it has SPF 30 in it, it totally takes on the color of your skin.”

As Wyn Beauty describes, this skin tint has buildable coverage that is supposed to give the skin a radiant finish. It also keeps the skin protected from UV damage. It is available in 36 different shades.

Step 2: L.A. Girl Color Corrector ($6)

After prepping her complexion, the tennis legend opts for a color corrector from L.A. Girl. Talking about her routine, she mentioned:

“I love this L.A. Girl—a little dab would do you, but thanks to my mom, I need more than a little dab. I love color corrector under my eyes because it makes the concealer go on better.”

A set of three color correctors, this product claims to neutralize dark spots (orange corrector), correct dullness and brighten under-eye circles (yellow corrector). It can also neutralize redness and blemishes (green corrector).

Serena Williams then used orange corrector for her under-eye area in the video.

Step 3: Pat McGrath Concealer ($34)

Pat McGrath Sublime Concealer (Image via Pat McGrath)

The third step in Serena Williams’ makeup routine is a concealer from her favorite brand. Sharing her love of the brand, she said in the video:

“There is nothing that Pat makes that I am not completely obsessed, in love, with.”

A full-coverage concealer, this product has a creamy consistency that can be used to correct, perfect, brighten, and blur the complexion. As the brand suggests, Vita Serum Complex can help boost skin’s hydration under makeup.

Step 4: Wyn Beauty Taking Shape Brow Pencil ($19)

Wyn Beauty Brow Pencil (Image via Wyn Beauty)

After taking care of her complexion, the next step in Serena Williams’ makeup routine is making sure her eyebrows are sleek. She uses her brand’s trusty Brown Pencil for that. Talking about making the product, she said:

“I was a stickler about making sure [the pencil] wasn’t dry. I love my brows. I know a lot of people are like, ‘They’re too thick.” Well, they’re my brows! I like them thick.”

A grooming shading pencil that comes with a brow brush, this product has a flexible hold formula and triangle tip for precise application without tugging. Get it in three shades: blonde, taupe, and dark brown.

Step 5: Fenty Beauty Contour Stick ($32) and a creamy blush

According to the brand's description, Fenty Beauty Contour Stick has a cream-to-powder formula that is easy to blend and dries in a matte finish. It can be applied on bare skin or over foundation. Get it in shades of Soft Amber, Amber, Amber Suede, Suedish, Mocha, Truffle, Espresso, Ebony, and Caviar.

Willaims also follows it with a blush as she mentioned in the video:

“I like to keep my blush high, which makes my face happy.”

Step 6: Wyn Beauty Big Vision Mascara ($19)

Wyn Beauty mascara (Image via Wyn Beauty)

Next comes Serena Williams’ mascara of choice, which is another one from her brand Wyn Beauty. Elaborating on why she likes Big Vision Mascara, the tennis legend said:

“I’m quite obsessed with it because it covers each and every single lash, and it’s like each individual lash gets special attention.”

It is a lengthening tubing mascara that comes with a double-arched brush. It helps coat the lashes from root to tip with its focus black color that stays flake- and smudge-resistant for 24 hours.

Step 7: Wyn Beauty Lip/Cheek Color

Wyn Beauty lip/cheek color (Image via Wyn Beauty)

To finish her makeup routine, the tennis legend picks another go-to product from her brand - a multi-use liquid color for lips and cheeks. In the video, she uses the shade Advance, which has a plum-berry color. It is also available in seven other shades: Soar, Cross, Go, Pull, Push, Charge, and Arrive.

As stated on the brand's website, this product has a buildable color that is known for its long-wear formula and it dries with a satin finish. With Wyn Beauty’s Truly Unstoppable HydraComplex, it’s supposed to hydrate the skin for 72 hours.

Step 8: Charlotte Tilbury Setting Spray ($38)

Charlotte Tilbury setting spray (Image via Charlotte Tilbury)

The tennis star locks in her makeup look with a setting spray from Charlotte Tilbury. It’s a waterproof and lightweight setting spray that can be used to prime the makeup. As the brand states, this product can set the makeup for up to 16 hours and give it an airbrush effect.

This is Serena Williams’ 8-step makeup routine and the products she uses, which is a cocktail of her go-to items from her label and other favorite, time-tested brands. Get these makeup items at the mentioned prices on the official website of the brands or in stores like Ulta, Sephora, and Amazon.

